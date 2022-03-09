PENDLETON — Pendleton seniors Muriel Hoisington and Chloe Taber were named to the Intermountain Conference first team, while senior Jaden Samp was selected to the honorable mention team by the conference coaches.
The Bucks, who played most of the season with senior Daisy Jenness on the injured list (knee), finished 6-4 in IMC play and 8-16 overall. They advanced to the first round of the 5A state playoffs, where they dropped a 47-36 game to Silverton.
Hoisington led Pendleton in scoring with 13 points per game, along with 4.3 rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Taber was right behind her with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal, while Samp added six points, three steals, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Player of the Year honors went to Ridgeview’s Jenna Albrecht. The No. 4-ranked Ravens (19-6) reached the state quarterfinals and will play Corvallis on March 10.
On the boys team, Pendleton senior Greyson Sams was named to the second team.
The Bucks finished the season 0-10 in the IMC and 1-21 overall, but Sams had an outstanding year. He averaged 17.3 points a game, along with 3.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals. He made 62 3-pointers on the year.
“He was our captain and did it all for us,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “Most nights, he led us in scoring and defended the opponent’s best player. He has a high basketball IQ and is a tremendously hard worker and competitor. He was always the last guy to leave the gym.”
Redmond senior Garrett Osborne was named IMC Player of the Year. The top-ranked Panthers opened state play March 9 against Ashland.
