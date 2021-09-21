PENDLETON — It’s never an easy week for Pendleton in the Northwest Oregon Conference East.
The Bucks, coming off playing a team that features a Wing-T offense, now has to contend with Hood River Valley quarterback Trenton Hughes, who loves to throw the ball and create plays with his feet.
“He is a pretty quarterback,” Bucks coach Erik Davis said. “I coached him in the Les Schwab Bowl. We are going to have to contain him. He is athletic enough to create some issues. He's also a great safety on defense and a great kick returner.”
The Bucks will play at Hood River Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.
Ranked No. 1 in the 5A division by OSAA, the Eagles are 3-0 and coming off their league opener — a 28-27 comeback win over Ridgeview. Hughes threw for three touchdowns in the game, all to Mason Spellecy.
“They are ranked No. 1 per the OSAA, and well deserved, I suppose,” Davis said. “ They beat a good Scappoose team, and beat Ridgeview in overtime. Coach (Caleb) Sperry is a good buddy of mine and he will have them ready. They have changed up their offense to utilize their quarterback. We have to be ready to battle.”
Pendleton, which is 1-0 in league play and 2-1 overall, is not the biggest team in the 5A classification and sometimes gets overlooked in Eastern Oregon.
“I think we are a good football team,” Davis said. “If the sentiment around the state that we are the underdog, we will relish that. We have some unbelievably talented kids. They have heart. We will be the smallest team on the field every week, but we will battle every week.
We have some outstanding players. Their hard work is the pillar of what we build our team around.”
This season, the Bucks have gotten a good performance from their offensive line, and the defense has done well with Kyle Liscom leading the way. Pendleton held Putnam to six points last week.
“We don’t let little things become hurdles,” Davis said. “The little things should not stop you from being a good football team. Each week you face a different offense. Our defensive staff has done a good job of preparing them. All 11 have to do their job. Our defense has played very well.”
On offense, the Bucks have been working with Jack Lieuallen at quarterback, with Collin Primus taking a few snaps, as well. The Bucks are averaging 31 points a game, with Primus a workhorse at wide receiver, and Liscom coming out of the backfield.
“We are trying to get the best 11 on the field and we are going that direction,” Davis said. “That’s a good thing that came out of the Putnam game.”
