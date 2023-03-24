Hailey Schmidt (11) of the Pendleton Buckaroos dribbles to the hoop Jan. 18, 2023, playing against the La Grande Tigers at Pendleton High School. Coaches in the Greater Oregon League named Schmidt to the first team.
PENDLETON — Pendleton held its own in its first year in the Greater Oregon League, and two players were honored for their play by the league coaches.
Junior Hailey Schmidt was named to the first team, while junior Melanie Boatman was named to the second team.
The Bucks finished 2-4 in league play and 8-16 overall. They earned a 4A state play-in game, which they lost to Molalla 54-43.
Jozie Ramos of Baker was named Player of the Year, while the Bulldogs’ Jason Ramos was named Coach of the Year. Baker won the 4A state title with a 60-56 win over Gladstone, and finished the season 25-2.
Schmidt, a 5-foot-7 wing, averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game.
“Hailey made a lot of progress this season and really started to show what she is capable of,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “ She has a good combination of shooting ability, and the ability to get inside and score at the rim. She has become one of the leaders on our team. I think the more comfortable and confident she gets, she could have a huge senior year.”
Boatman, a 5-7 wing, averaged 4.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals a game for the Bucks.
“Melanie was our most consistent player,” Foster said. “We know every time she steps on the floor she is going to give maximum effort. She often had the responsibility of guarding the best player on the opposing team, and she made them work for everything they got.”
