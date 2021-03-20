PENDLETON — Sophomore Payton Lambert scored twice, and Kyle Liscom had 14 tackles and forced two fumbles as Pendleton beat Hood River Valley 26-6 in Special District 1 play Saturday, March 20, at the Round-Up Arena.
“We had the best week of practice, and that translated to today,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “It was an overall team effort. Brogan (Biggerstaff) had his best game.”
With the win, the Bucks (3-0) are the last undefeated team in the league, heading into next week’s showdown at Redmond (2-1).
“Redmond is a very good team,” Davis said.
Against Hood River Valley (2-1), the Bucks opened the scoring as Biggerstaff connected with Sam Coleman for a touchdown. Biggerstaff then took the ball into the end zone to give Pendleton a 13-0 lead at the half.
After the Eagles scored to make it 13-6 in the third quarter, Lambert finished the game with one receiving and one rushing touchdown.
“Payton is a kid we have known for a long time, waiting for him to come up,” Davis said. “As a sophomore, he’s physically ready to play at the varsity level. We put him at slot receiver to give Blake (Swanson) a break on offense.”
Lambert finished with 12 yards rushing and 31 receiving.
Senior Tyasin Burns carried the ball 17 times for 134 yards, and caught two passes for 43 yards.
Biggerstaff completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards.
On defense, Zaanan Bane added eight tackles, while Swanson had six and Burns five. Lambert and Dylan Abrahamson each recovered a fumble.
The Eagles played without 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman Henry Buckles (neck strain), who has signed to play at Oregon State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.