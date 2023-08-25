PENDLETON — Kenny Cook converted a penalty kick in the 75th minute as Pendleton opened its season with a 2-1 nonleague victory over Redmond on Friday, Aug. 25.

“We won 2-1 against a really strong Redmond team,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “We are really excited. We were disciplined, had fun and got the win. We have a lot of experience returning. They stepped up and showed their experience. I think we will have a strong season.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.