PENDLETON — Kenny Cook converted a penalty kick in the 75th minute as Pendleton opened its season with a 2-1 nonleague victory over Redmond on Friday, Aug. 25.
“We won 2-1 against a really strong Redmond team,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “We are really excited. We were disciplined, had fun and got the win. We have a lot of experience returning. They stepped up and showed their experience. I think we will have a strong season.”
After a 0-0 game at the half, Rene Ortega opened the scoring for the Bucks (1-0) in the 62nd minute. The Panthers tied the score 8 minutes later, then Cook sealed the win.
Manuel Lopez finished with seven saves for the Bucks, who will host McLoughlin on Tuesday.
RIVERSIDE 1, OREGON EPISCOPAL 0 — For the first time since 2017, the Pirates got the better of the Aardvarks in a nonleague game to open the season.
“It was a rough start,” Riverside coach Jose Duenas said. “It was a rough game. I wish I could say we picked up where we left off last year, but there were some key changes in players. It’s a process. We will get there.”
Riverside scored in the 24th minute of the first half as Jordan Castillo finished off a free kick by Hugo Ceron.
In goal, Juan Medina had three saves for the Pirates.
“They would attack, but their shots didn’t go on goal,” Duenas said of OES. “Even though it was nonleague game, it still had a playoff vibe.”
The Pirates beat the Aardvarks 4-0 in a nonleague game in 2017, then beat them again 2-0 in the state quarterfinals, en route to the state title.
Riverside will play Tuesday at Catlin Gabel.
Girls soccer
REDMOND 2, PENDLETON 1 — The Bucks got on the board first, but the host Panthers scored twice in the second half for the nonleague win in the season opener for both teams.
“The low practices on turf created an interesting game because both teams were inexperienced with such a fast-moving ball and extreme physical demand,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said.
Halle Pedersen opened the scoring for the Bucks, putting the ball in the net at the 30-minute mark of the first half.
Redmond turned the game around in the second half with goals in the 26th and 32nd minutes.
“They all did an awesome job, but Miranda Medrano in goal was just spectacular,” Varela said.
