EUGENE — Sauren Garton has been the rock for the Pendleton softball team all season, and when the Bucks needed her most on Saturday, June 4, she did not let them down.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, and a runner on first, Garton struck out Mary Matthews on four pitches as Pendleton defeated Wilsonville 2-0 to win the 5A state softball title at Jane Sanders Field.
“She did what she has been doing all year,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said of Garton. “I had a lot of faith. We were biting our nails, but Sauren had been in command the whole game and we thought she had it in hand.”
It’s the fourth state title for the Bucks, who also won in 2012, 2014 and 2018. Cary has coached all four teams.
“It’s always fun to win,” Cary said. “They did a great job today. They earned it.”
Runs were hard to come by for both teams as the game was a pitcher’s duel from the start.
Garton, who is headed to Dixie State, struck out 17 on the day and had a no-hitter going through six innings.
Wilsonville starter Madison Erickson, who has signed to play at University of Michigan, allowed four hits, walked three and struck out nine.
“We knew that it would be two great pitchers in a battle,” Cary said. “We were hoping one or two runs would be enough, and it was.”
Both pitchers earned Player of the Game honors for their teams.
Garton said Erickson was as good as advertised.
“She was something else,” Garton said. “She throws hard. It was very fun to beat her.”
The Bucks (28-2) were the first to light up the scoreboard as the Jenness sisters worked their magic in the bottom of the fourth inning.
With two outs, freshman Josie Jenness hit a double to left field, followed by senior Daisy Jenness, who laced a double down the third-base line to score her sister for a 1-0 lead.
“They came up big,”Cary said. “They got it done when they needed to. They were a great combination today, for sure.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Faith Broadfoot drew a walk, stole second base, then went to third on a passed ball. Josie Jenness hit a 1-2 pitch to right field that hit off the top of Callie Weaving’s mitt and dropped for an error, scoring Broadfoot for a 2-0 lead.
Jenness ended up on third, but was later caught in a rundown to end the inning.
“That was a little insurance run right there,” Cary said. “You could see a little wind come out of their sails right there.”
The two-run cushion was enough to get the Bucks through the top of the seventh.
The Wildcats (27-4), in the championship game for the first time in school history, had one last chance to get back in the game.
With one out, Anna Jardin broke up Garton’s no-hitter in the top of the seventh with a single to left field.
Jardin would be left stranded as Talia Valdez and Matthews struck out.
“I was really glad the team was able to score some runs by the end of the game,” Garton said. “It makes it easier on the pitcher.”
This is the second time this season Pendleton and Wilsonville had played one another. The teams split their non league doubleheader in April, with the Wildcats winning the opener 9-1, and the Bucks the second game 10-4.
After the game, the six Pendleton seniors donned their graduation caps and gowns and had a makeshift ceremony at home plate. Once they were done, their caps went in the air, just as their mitts had at the end of the game.
“That’s always a neat way to graduate, especially when you win,” Cary said. “It was a great day for everyone. They had a lot of fun.”
Garton said she would not have traded the experience.
“It was seriously awesome,” she said. “Deep down, we were bummed we wouldn’t graduate with our classmates. It wouldn’t have been as fun had we lost.”
It was the second state softball title for the Garton family. Sauren’s older sister Aspen was a junior on the 2018 championship team. Aspen was able to make it to Saturday’s game.
“I couldn’t let my sister have a state championship and I didn’t have one,” Sauren said. “I’m glad she was able to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.