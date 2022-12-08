PENDLETON — Pendleton made a strong showing in its first year in the Greater Oregon League, and the league coaches took notice.
The Bucks had six football players named to the GOL first team — three of which earned honors on both sides of the ball.
“I think we came out of all-league as good as we could expect,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “We were a good team this year and the kids who got recognized deserved it.”
Seniors Payton Lambert, Jack Davis, Andrew Demianew, Luke Bensching and Aaron Barkley, and junior Nathan Neveau were first-team selections.
La Grande’s Rich McIlmaoil was named coach of the year, while Kaleb Gooze of Crook County earned defensive player of the year honors.
Lambert was a first-team running back, linebacker and was named the offensive player of the year.
“He is a special talent,” Davis said. “He will take his talents to the baseball diamond next. He has choices. He could have played football at the college level as well. He’s very deserving of offensive player of the year.”
Over the course of 11 games, Lambert had 168 carries for 1,177 yards and 21 touchdowns. Defensively, he 33 tackles, five quarterback sacks, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Neveau was a first-team offensive and defensive lineman.
“He’s going to be a huge part of next year’s senior class,” Davis said. “We have size coming back. It’s nice to have a veteran offensive line. That’s a great place to start.”
Neveau finished with 12 tackles, and was part of a defense that limited opponents to 16.45 points a game. As part of the offensive line, Neveau helped the Bucks average 33.6 points a game.
Demianew was a first-team center and linebacker. He led the team in tackles with 50, and had a 57-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
“He would have been an all-state tight end if we would have played him there,” Davis said. “He’s kind of a coach’s dream. We asked him to play center. He said whatever is going to make us better. That attitude is refreshing.”
Jack Davis, who missed most of the past two years of football because of injuries, came back for a standout senior season. He completed 64.29% of his passes (108 of 168) for 1,217 yard and nine touchdowns. He also ran for 226 yards and five touchdowns.
Bensching lined up at defensive back and finished second on the team with 49 tackles. He also had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.
Barkley, also a defensive back, finished third in tackles with 36, and also had an interception and a fumble recovery.
In all, the Bucks had 17 players earn honors from the first team to honorable mention.
Pendleton finished the season 4-1 in GOL play and 8-3 overall. The Bucks defeated Stayton 41-20 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs, then dropped a 28-13 game to La Grande in the quarterfinals.
