PENDLETON — Ridgeview had Pendleton on the ropes in the first half Friday night, but the Bucks rallied in the second half to top the Ravens 20-12 in Special District 1 action at the Round-Up Grounds.
“We didn’t play very well in the first half,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “They showed a lot of character and grit to come out in the second half and put together some drives. Give credit to Ridgeview, they were physical up front.”
Trailing 12-0 at the half, the Bucks (2-0) came out with a renewed sense of purpose in the third quarter.
Collin Primus hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brogan Biggerstaff in the back of the end zone to put the Bucks on the board.
Tyasin Burns then added a 40-yard touchdown run to give the Bucks a 13-12 lead.
Biggerstaff sealed the win with a 20-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
“This is a great lesson for our kids,” Davis said. “You have to come out and play four quarters. They showed character to keep their heads in the game. It was an ultimate team effort. I can’t complain too much, a win is a win.”
Burns finished the game with 131 yards rushing and an interception.
Sophomore Dylan Abrahamson also had an interception, while senior linebacker Kyle Liscom had 17 tackles.
Pendleton will host Hood River (2-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
“We will go back to the film and see what we can do to clean it up,” Davis said.
