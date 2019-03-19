Pendleton Buckaroo baseball camp is now accepting registrations.
The camp will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids aged 5-14 are welcome. Those aged 10-14 will play on the Bob White baseball field, and children 5-9 will play on Phelps field (located behind Bob White).
The camp includes individualized instruction from current Pendleton High School baseball staff and players.
To register, visit buckaroobaseball.com. The cost is $50 per camper, and payments can be received the day of the camp.
For any questions, email T.J. Haguewood at tj.haguewood@pendleton.k12.or.us, or call 541-310-0885.
