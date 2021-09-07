PENDLETON — As if playing 6A Southridge wasn’t enough of a challenge, Pendleton will take on powerful Wilsonville out of the Northwest Oregon Conference on Friday, Sept. 10.
The Bucks will host the nonleague game at 7 p.m. at the Pendleton High School field.
“A win against a 6A program on the road Week 1 is a feather in our cap,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “What matters is the 5A and our league games moving forward. There are a lot of teams who wouldn’t play that tough of a preseason schedule. For us to win this game, we have to play a near perfect game. I think we are up to the challenge.”
Wilsonville is coming off a 42-19 victory over Lebanon, a game in which quarterback Chase Hix threw for two touchdowns, Jay Rummell-West ran for two scores, and Jack Johnson scored twice — once on a reception and another on a punt return.
“We had to make sure we watched film and make sure we were ready for one of the best 5A teams in the state,” Davis said. “They are a very well-coached team.They have had tremendous success the last 5-6 years. I have coached with and against him (coach Adam Guenther) in the Les Schwab Bowl. I know how he thinks. We are going to have our hands full.”
Hix is someone Davis said they will need to keep track of.
“Watching him on film, he is impressive,” Davis said. “He is accurate and can make any throw on the field. He extends plays with his feet. If I know Adam Guenther, he will have a stable of receivers. They lost 19 starters, but they reload. We will have our hands full.”
The Wildcats will have a little trouble of their own trying to contain the Bucks.
Pendleton had more than 300 yards rushing in its 27-26 win over Southridge, with Kyle Liscom and Payton Lambert doing most of the damage.
“I like our run game, but they don’t do it on their own,” Davis said. “Our O-line has done a nice job. For our kids to compete against an extremely big line, that was a high point for us. If you give Kyle or Payton a seam, they will create for us.”
The Bucks had to revamp their O-line before their first game. When Tucker Pace got hurt, Davis shifted Michael Avery to left tackle and Adam Thorne to left guard.
“Adam is coachable,” Davis said. “That allowed him to be a contributor. Our entire offensive line will have to do a good job.”
The Bucks also were solid on defense. Luke Benching had an interception, they stopped Southridge’s 2-point attempt with 1:26 remaining that likely would have given the Skyhawks the win, and they allowed just 26 points.
“There were times when we didn’t close down, but those are things we can fix,” Davis said. “I think we are going to come in having shaken off that first Friday night jitters. This will be a tremendous barometer for us. I foresee us being a top four team this year, but I’m excited to see how we stack up against the elite of the elite.”
