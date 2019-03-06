The Hermiston High School golf team is inviting the community to support their team with the Bulldog Golf Tournament at the Big River Golf Course in Umatilla. The tournament tees off at the Big River Golf Course on Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m.
The tournament serves as a fundraiser for the golf team, and is a two-person scramble event — each team chooses the better shot taken by either member to continue the game.
Various prizes, raffles and auctions will take place throughout the day. A barbecue will follow.
Signups are ongoing, and applications are even accepted on the day of the event. Registration forms can be submitted at the Big River Golf Course.
Registration costs $60 per adult and $40 per student. Checks are made payable to the HHS Golf Association.
Applicants can contact tournament directors Bob Brinkley at 541-571-4647, or Pat Kerrigan at 541-571-0166.
Carts are not included, and can be reserved by calling 541-922-3006.
