Hermiston’s Jesse Vassey, top, wrestles Dallin Bowman, of Southridge, in the 220-pound first place match Feb. 5, 2022, at the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A District wrestling tournament in Hermiston. Vassey won the match, and Mid-Columbia Conference coaches in April selected him first-team honors.
Hermiston’s Jesse Vassey, top, wrestles Dallin Bowman, of Southridge, in the 220-pound first place match Feb. 5, 2022, at the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A District wrestling tournament in Hermiston. Vassey won the match, and Mid-Columbia Conference coaches in April selected him first-team honors.
HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bulldogs placed four wrestlers on the first team, and three on the second as the Mid-Columbia Conference honors were released last week.
Junior Aiden Favorite (120 pounds), freshman Jaysen Rodriguez (126), sophomore Ben Larson (160) and senior Jesse Vassey (220) were named to the first team by the conference coaches, while senior Hunter Dyer (138), junior Jaxson Gribskov (182) and senior Sam Cadenas (285) were selected to the second team.
Freshman Carlos Cervantes (106) and sophomore Daniel Garza (132) were named to the honorable mention team.
The Bulldogs had an outstanding season placing second at the 3A state tournament, and crowning two champions.
Gribskov, who placed third at regionals, became the first Hermiston wrestler to win a Washington state title when he won by a 12-4 major decision over Deklen Agloinga of Mead at 182 pounds.
Cadenas, who pinned his first three opponents at state, was pushed in the 285-pound championship match before he came away with a 5-4 decision over Burak Bowers of Bonney Lake.
Cadenas, who also won district and regional titles, finished the season 36-3.
Also placing at state for the Bulldogs were Vassey (3rd), Larson (5th), Rodriguez (5th), Favorite (5th), Daniel Garza (6th, 132) and Dyer (7th, 138).
Jake Hubby (138) of Hanford was named the Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year, while Chiawana’s Darion Johnson (182) was the Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year. Chiawana’s Jack Anderson was named Coach of the Year.
The Hermiston girls had three wrestlers earn honors, led by senior Eseta Sepeni who was named to the first team at 235 pounds.
Junior Parys Payne (145) and freshman Tutaitaga Sepeni (235) were selected to the second team.
Eseta Sepeni, in just her second year of wrestling, became the first female wrestler from Hermiston to place at state. Sepeni finished third, winning three loser-out matches to reach the podium. She beat Allaina Cox of White River 3-1 in the third-place match.
Edna Fuentes (125) of Richland was named the Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year, while Chiawana’s Alanna Haney was the Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year. Chiawana’s Shannon Stover was named Coach of the Year.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.