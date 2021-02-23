LA GRANDE — Following an impressive weekend that saw Eastern Oregon University Volleyball go 4-0 to start the season, the NAIA announced Cambree Scott its National Defensive Player of the Week.
Scott was a key contributor on both sides of the ball, tallying 34 kills and 24 blocks in No. 9 EOU's opening weekend. She had a near double-double in the season opener against Multnomah with nine kills and 10 blocks. She finished with nine kill outings in both wins against MU. Against Oregon Tech, Scott helped anchor a front-line defense that held OIT to a .159 hitting percentage in the first match and a .153 mark in the second match.
For the weekend, Scott and EOU's defense held opponents to an average .106 hitting. Scott currently ranks fifth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference in hitting at .338 and is second in blocks with 24.
Scott, a junior from Bend, earned her first national weekly honors after being named the CCC Defensive Player of the Week. She has been tabbed the CCC Player of the Week three total times now. She picked up the honor twice in 2019, earning Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors.
For Head Coach Kaki McLean Morehead, this is the first player in her 14 years at the helm of EOU that has received NAIA Player of the Week honors.
