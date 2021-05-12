LA GRANDE — Fans will not be allowed to attend the 2021 Cascade Collegiate Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which are scheduled to be hosted by Eastern Oregon University on May 14-15 at Banner Bank Track, according to a press release from EOU.
The decision to exclude fans is because of safety protocols related to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
“After an assessment of the facilities in relation to hosting fans and with the large number of student-athletes, officials and workers that will already be in attendance, the decision for no spectators was arrived at jointly between meet host EOU and the CCC,” the release said.
Fans can follow the meet on the EOU athletics website, www.eousports.com.
