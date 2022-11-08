McLoughlin's Angel Castillo (10) drives between Riverdale players Eli Mendel-Klein (15) and Benjamin Veverka (19) in the 3A/2A/1A state semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Portland. Castillo had three goals as the Pioneers won 3-0.
McLoughlin's Angel Castillo celebrates scoring a goal against Riverdale in the 3A/2A/1A state semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Portland. The Pioneers won 3-0.
Austin White/Contributed Photo
McLoughlin celebrates its win over Riverdale in the 3A/2A/1A state semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Portland. The Pioneers won 3-0.
Austin White/Contributed Photo
McLoughlin's Almikar Garcia (7) pushes the ball upfield against Riverdale in the 3A/2A/1A state semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Portland. The Pioneers won 3-0.
Austin White/Contributed Photo
PORTLAND — Playing on the field of the Lewis & Clark College Pioneers made McLoughlin feel right at home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, when they played Riverdale in the 3A/2A/1A state semifinals.
Angel Castillo scored three goals and Danny Gonzalez posted a shutout to help the Pioneers beat the third-ranked Mavericks 3-0 to reach the championship game for the first time since 2009.
“This is a very special moment,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “I stayed here in the dorms and played on the field 10 years ago when I got my premier diploma. It’s a great field.”
Mac-Hi (16-2) will play Oregon Episcopal in the championship game on Saturday at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
Riverdale fell to 15-3 with the loss. It was the first time this season the Mavericks were shut out.
Castillo, who has 41 goals on the season, scored his first Tuesday in the 33rd minute to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead in the first half.
“He had an amazing, amazing game, better than Gatlin Gabel,” Garcia said. “I could tell yesterday at practice they really wanted this. Angel got into it right away. He was ready.”
The Mavericks (14-3) had a solid scoring opportunity in the final minute of the first half when Martin Garcia took a crossing pass and sent the ball to the net, but Gonzalez was there to swallow up the ball.
Castillo scored once again, dribbling through a handful of Riverdale defenders and scoring with 20 minutes remaining in the game.
Castillo finished his hat trick with 15:23 left in the game, taking a pass from the left side from Romario Garcia and beating Riverdale goalie Ethan Green.
“It was crazy,” Garcia said. “He kept attacking and the guys were feeding him.”
Riverdale coach Roberto Curilovic said the Pioneers controlled the game.
“I think they played better in the first half,” Curilovic told the Portland Tribune. “They controlled the ball a little more and their back four did a great job stopping all our plays. In the second half, we had to risk a little more and that’s when our game broke a little more and out of two counter attacks they scored.”
While Castillo worked his magic with the ball, the Mac-Hi defense of Jose Hernandez, Diego Corona, Angel Alvarez and Jose Gomez stepped up big.”
“The whole defense just did an amazing job,” Garcia said. “Danny did a good job too.”
