PORTLAND — Playing on the field of the Lewis & Clark College Pioneers made McLoughlin feel right at home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, when they played Riverdale in the 3A/2A/1A state semifinals.

Angel Castillo scored three goals and Danny Gonzalez posted a shutout to help the Pioneers beat the third-ranked Mavericks 3-0 to reach the championship game for the first time since 2009.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.