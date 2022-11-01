MILTON-FREEWATER — Jose Garcia has had several outstanding players come through his soccer program over the past 30 years, and the McLoughlin coach doesn’t waver when putting Angel Castillo in that group.

“He’s one of the more talented kids we’ve had in the past few years,” the veteran coach said. “He has vision. He has the mentality of waiting for the pass and finishing the play — though he could work on that, sometimes he hesitates. He is pretty fast and he can put some moves on people.”

