MILTON-FREEWATER — Jose Garcia has had several outstanding players come through his soccer program over the past 30 years, and the McLoughlin coach doesn’t waver when putting Angel Castillo in that group.
“He’s one of the more talented kids we’ve had in the past few years,” the veteran coach said. “He has vision. He has the mentality of waiting for the pass and finishing the play — though he could work on that, sometimes he hesitates. He is pretty fast and he can put some moves on people.”
Castillo, a 5-foot-9, 140-pound junior, is an attacking midfielder. He has 34 goals and 11 assists to his credit this fall, making him one of the top scorers in the state at the 3A/2A/1A level.
“It’s crazy to think how many goals I have scored,” Castillo said. “I never set a goal, I just do what’s best for the team. It’s nice to have that many goals.”
The Pioneers (13-2) will need Castillo’s goal scoring prowess come Tuesday, Nov. 1, when they host Umpqua Valley Christian at 4:30 p.m. in the second round of the state playoffs.
“It’s always nice to have a home game,” Garcia said. “Hopefully things will work out well. Once we get this done, we will have to go to Portland. They have been playing pretty hard. They are ready.”
The Pioneers won the Eastern Oregon League title with a 9-1 record, and have scored a state-high 81 goals this season while allowing just seven.
“Being the best is all about consistency,” Castillo said. “The past two years, we have only lost two players each year to graduation. We will only lose two this year. All the same faces. We will keep it going.”
Castillo’s goal count this season might have been higher, but he missed two games this season — one for getting a red card, and the other a coach’s decision.
“I wanted to get the message across that there are rules,” Garcia said. “Gotta follow the same rules as everyone else.”
Garcia first saw Castillo play when he was in the fourth grade. At that time, he was an average player, but a little bit better than the rest.
“He and Almikar (Garcia) started playing in the Walla Walla league and they improved,” Garcia said. “They were part of a pretty good group of players. We went to tournaments and we were pretty competitive, but I ended up losing four players to other things like gangs and drugs.”
Castillo and his teammates often wonder what could have been if those players were still on the team.
“We talk about it every once in a while,” he said. “We would be even better.”
Taking his own path
It would be a good story to tell if Castillo’s dad Victor had been an outstanding soccer player as well, but he and his brothers grew up playing basketball in Mexico.
“They tried to get me to play, but it isn’t my thing,” Castillo said. “I’m an odd man out. I started playing soccer when I was 4 years old. When my dad and his brothers came here (Victor was 17 at the time) they played basketball. A while after they came here, they started playing soccer.”
Castillo has two cousins who are elite soccer players. Hector Castillo plays at Walla Walla Community College, and Rolando Castillo plays at Blue Mountain Community College. Both were star players at Mac-Hi.
“I want to play college soccer,” Castillo said. “I feel like a lot of players from Mac-Hi have gone on to play college soccer and that helps our reputation.”
Rolando Castillo has taken his young cousin on a few college visits, all the while still trying to recruit him to attend BMCC.
“Rolando took me to the University of Portland ID (identification) camp, and the one at Oregon State,” Castillo said. “Everything about it was pretty cool. There was a guy (Oscar Flores) from Mac-Hi who went to Oregon State like 15 years ago. I’m kind of leaning there. Rolando keeps trying to get me to go to Blue Mountain, but I want to go somewhere bigger.”
Garcia is all for Castillo playing at the next level, but said he still needs a little seasoning.
“He still has a lot of growth,” Garcia said. “He could be amazing next year. I keep telling him, your opportunity will show. You do good here, they will find you. Just be patient.”
