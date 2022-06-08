IRRIGON — Nothing is ever perfect when a new coach walks in the door.
Irrigon football coach Andrew Castillo is having some issues with equipment, but he is excited about the fact that 35 guys have signed up for spring ball.
“I’m really excited,” Castillo said. “I’ve had a team meeting. We have quite a large team. I have a really good group of assistant coaches and we expect to be competitive right away.”
Irrigon Athletic Director Mike Royer said they feel lucky to have landed Castillo.
“He has some good experience coaching at a small high school,” Royer said. “He is someone with a lot of energy. Has already met with the boys a couple of times and is really excited to get going with Irrigon football. It is hard to find coaches these days. We are lucky to have him aboard.”
Castillo takes over for Ken Thompson, who coached the Knights for four years before stepping down after last season.
“Ken did a good job,” Royer said. “I know he’s really focused now on wrestling. I wish we had more people like Ken who are willing to coach. He knows how to win. He has helped build our wrestling program. He spends a lot of time with our youth program.”
Castillo is a 2012 graduate of Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, where he was a receiver and defensive back for the Braves.
“I played for Scott Biglin,” he said. “We played in the 2011 title game against Bellevue (Washington). We lost, but they were good. There are three of those guys in the NFL right now.”
Castillo also was a standout baseball player. He pitched and played in the outfield in high school, then moved on to play baseball at Yakima Valley College. He played his last two years at University of Tennessee at Martin.
He has his masters in education from Grand Canyon University, and will teach at Irrigon High School.
As soon as he returned to the Tri-Cities, Castillo took a job at Kiona-Benton High School, where he was an assistant football coach for four years — three as the offensive coordinator.
“I had been looking for a head coaching job for a while,” Castillo said. “A program that reminded me of my former program.”
Castillo has been impressed with what he has seen so far at Irrigon.
“There is a really nice press box, the field is nice and we have a really strong administrative core,” Castillo said. “Mike is really supportive.”
Castillo will start spring ball Friday, June 10, then transition into weights and conditioning. He will use the next couple of weeks to implement the new offense.
“We are going to be transitioning to an offense that I played in high school, and at Ki-Be,” Castillo said. “A speedy up-tempo offense.”
