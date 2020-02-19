PENDLETON — Local rodeo fans have the chance to witness bull riding action well ahead of the Pendleton Round-Up for the first time this year.
The Challenge of Champions Tour, a 19-date, five-state tour of the western region of the United States, is making its way to Pendleton for its inaugural year on Saturday. The strictly bull riding event, now in its 11th year, will feature rookies and seasoned riders alike. Held at the Pavilion at the Round-Up Grounds behind the Happy Canyon Arena, all proceeds will benefit the Buckaroo Rodeo Bible Camp. Entry costs $15 per person, and children aged five and under are admitted free. Event parking is $2.
Parking proceeds will benefit the Pendleton High School FFA.
"We have the top guys from the Northwest joining us," Buckaroo Rodeo Bible Camp President Joe Meling said, "including some up-and-comers and some veterans. It's really going to be a good show."
Among the list of 27 riders and six junior riders are some local athletes, including Hayden Hilliard of Hermiston, Jacob Ramirez of Weston, and Cain Smith of Pendleton.
The tour is bringing in multiple contractors and will feature riders ranging from Pro Bull Riding qualifiers and finalists to top circuit finals qualifiers, and college and high school rodeo finalists. The night's winners will receive a custom belt buckle and prizes provided by the event's sponsors.
Food will be provided by Mario's Basque Bar-B-Q, and a beer garden will come courtesy of the Midway Bar & Grill.
"It's a night of food and fun," Meling said. "You'll get a much closer look at the action. You're right on top of it. And it benefits the community."
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the event kicks off at 7 p.m.
Following their Pendleton performance, the tour will make seven more consecutive stops in Oregon, including Prineville on March 14 and Hermiston on May 16. The tour finale will be held in Central Point and will run from Jan. 1-2, 2021.
