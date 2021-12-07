HERMISTON — Chase Elliott loves baseball. He also loves football, but only one of the sports was going to afford him the opportunity to play at the college level.
That would be baseball. The Hermiston senior recently signed a letter of intent to play for Mount Hood Community College.
“Football was a hard one to let go,” Elliott said. “I didn’t have a set plan, just where the road took me. I kept my options open. That was my mindset. Whatever was the best opportunity that set me up for success.”
Elliott visited a few other colleges, but the coaches and facility at Mt Hood won him over.
“I went to Yakima in person, that was really good,” he said. “I went to Columbia Basin College for a prospect camp and they talked to me later on. I got to see the facilities and play on the field. At Mount Hood, the field is extremely nice and I really liked the campus.”
Elliott will play center field for the Saints, but can play infield in a pinch.
“I can use my speed in the infield,” he said. “I don’t want to play the infield, but if they ask me to play third or second, I’m not going to say no.”
Mount Hood is rich in baseball tradition. In the past 27 years, the Saints have won 18 regional championships and two Northwest Athletic Conference titles. Mount Hood finished at the top of the NWAC Southern Region 10 of the past 14 years.
Elliott plans on getting his associates degree at Mount Hood, then transferring to a four-year school to finish his business degree and baseball career.
“They have a plan to set me up for success,” he said.
Elliott also got a hoping hand from Hermiston High School Success Coach Jay Ego to navigate some of the college recruiting process.
“I was kind of shocked we had that,” Elliott said of Ego’s position. “I was signing my letter of intent and I really didn’t know what I was doing. I went in and he helped me. It definitely makes the process easier. I did a lot on my own, but it would have been easier if he would have been here last year.”
Never limit your options
While Elliott has played on the Hermiston baseball team, it has been his play in the summer with the Kennewick Outlaws that has helped him catch the eye of college coaches.
“There is always someone ready to go,” Elliott said. “It pushes you. You have to be up and above the kids you are competing with.”
Elliott excelled with the Outlaws. Thorough 46 games, he hit .367 with 30 singles, nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 RBIs. He also had 29 stolen bases.
This coming summer, he will play for the Tri-City based Northwest Athletics.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Elliott, just finished the football season for the Bulldogs, and now is part of the basketball team.
“No one sport will work all the muscles the same,” Elliott said. “In basketball, you have that quick edge. It’s your senior year and you want to end on a fun note. I have the rest of my life to play one sport, let’s just go have fun.”
Elliott’s high school sports career began with a broken leg in his varsity football game as a sophomore. He came back mid-way through the basketball season, then had his baseball season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
His junior year had sports seasons played in shortened coronavirus schedules. He said it was nice to play a full football schedule this fall.
“It’s almost weird to have something normal,” he said. “To play a whole football season, I have finally done that. You learn so much in those games, and you get better each week. Time really does fly by when you are having fun, but it also does when you are doing nothing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.