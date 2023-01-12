Hermiston wrestling.jpg

Chiawana's Anthony Pina controls Hermiston's Brodie Favorite in their 106-pound match on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Pasco. Pina won the match by technical fall 17-2.

 Amy Cazier/Contributed Photo

PASCO — Two of the top wrestling teams in the state took the mat Thursday, Jan. 12, and it came down to the last match of the night to decide the winner.

Hermiston freshman Hayden Larson, and Chiawana freshman Tate Cissne battled at 152 pounds, with Cissne taking an early lead and holding on for a 7-3 decision, giving the Riverhawks a 35-32 Mid-Columbia Conference victory over the Bulldogs.

