IONE — When most kindergarten students are trying to find the perfect crayon to color their picture, Taylor Rollins had visions of playing college football.
“It was my plan since kindergarten when I would play football at recess,” Rollins said. “I always wanted to play college ball.”
The Ione senior will get his chance after signing to play at Eastern Oregon University.
“Hardly any kids get to play football after high school,” Rollins said. “I told myself if I get a chance, I am going to go.”
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Rollins is the first Ione football player to go on to play in college since 2011, when Tanner Rietmann went to Pacific University. A running back, Rietmann played for one season.
“It doesn’t happen too often for us 1A kids,” Rietmann said. “When it does, you have to enjoy it.”
EOU coach Tim Camp, who has found success with small-school players, was happy to welcome Rollins to the fold.
“That kid just needs coaching and a chance,” Camp said. “He does a lot of different things. He is going to be a big (lineman) for us. Small-school kids just need to be brought up to speed. I see him at guard or center, or an inside guy on the defense.”
Rollins, who played everything from punter to running back for the Cardinals, is ready for the challenge.
“I will miss playing all over the field,” Rollins said. “Eleven-man football is way different than 8-man. When you come from an 8-man school with 14 kids on the roster, to one with 150 guys, you can focus on one position. My favorite position is fullback — everyone likes to run the ball. I just have to change my mindset to protect instead of run over.”
It’s that kind of attitude that excites Camp.
“Fullback is not out of the question,” he said. “I just can’t wait to get him here and see who he really is. He has farm strength. He loves to play. That drew me to him. I love those small-school kids. We are doing a good job of giving kids opportunities. I don’t think there are a lot of people cruising through Ione looking for players. I just absolutely loved him. He is a good, hard-working young man.”
Rollins said he knows the learning curve will be steep, but he’s willing to put in the work, which will include redshirting his first year at EOU.
“Making the transition from 8-man to 11-man, and learning the playbook, that will be a big transition for me,” Rollins said. “I have been spending a lot of time in the weight room, but that will be different too.”
But in a good way.
“I can see Taylor playing at 285 with the right weight on him,” Ione/Arlington football and basketball coach Dennis Stefani said. “The bad weight will come off and the good weight will go on.”
Stefani said Camp was interested in Rollins from the get-go.
“It was a pretty easy sell,” Stefani said of his initial conversation with Camp. “He was aware of him. I think it will be a great fit for Taylor. He will enjoy it and get the most out of it. He will find the good in everything, win or lose. He has a good competitive nature and a really high IQ for the game. Just a handful of guys get to do it. I told him to enjoy the living heck out of it.”
Rollins said he plans to major in agricultural entrepreneurship, which includes business, economy, agriculture and accounting.
A man of many talents
The Cardinal finished 5-5 overall and 4-2 in Special District 2-West play this past season.
They lost to St. Paul 44-8 in a mud bowl in the first round of the 1A state playoffs. It was the Cardinals’ first trip to state since 2009.
Rollins had 89 yards rushing, nine tackles and a quarterback sack in the game.
Rollins was a first-team all-league kicker and punter, and was named to the second team as a running back and guard, and was an honorable mention linebacker.
Rollins rushed for 712 yards on 91 carries for 13 touchdowns. He also led the Cardinals with 106 tackles.
“Tanner is a kid who is very versatile,” Stefani said. “He is very football savvy. He could roll into the center position and learn that position very quickly. I could definitely see him playing center. His versatility is going to be the big thing for him going to college.”
Rollins also is an alternate for the East team for the 69th annual East-West Shrine Game on Aug. 6 in Baker City.
“Most of us kids who come and play are farm kids,” Rollins said. “We have to work and that work ethic translates to the football field and the classroom. I don’t live on a farm, but I work on a farm and ranch.”
Rollins also played basketball for the Cardinals, who finished their season 20-2 overall and 9-0 in Big Sky League play. They lost a state play-in game to Nixyaawii to end their season.
Rollins averaged 5.4 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.1 assists a game for the 20-2 Cardinals. He was selected to the Big Sky League honorable mention team.
Rollins and his younger brother Bryce get their athletic talents from their parents Ed and Tricia.
Ed Rollins played football and wrestled at West Seattle High School, and went on to play football at Montana State, where he was an offensive lineman for the Bobcats.
Tricia played basketball and was a cheerleader at Lima High School in Montana.
