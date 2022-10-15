StuClem_001.jpg
Buy Now

Stu Clem, center, meets with the returning Pendleton High School girls varsity tennis team Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Pendleton High School tennis court. This is Clem’s first year as head coach for the Buckaroos’ girls tennis team. Varsity members are, top left, Taybree Walker, 16, her sister, bottom left, Rachel Walker, 16, top right, Adelaide Tesch, 17, and bottom right, Ashytn Larsen, 16, who will return for the season at the end of February.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Taking over a program that had the same coach for two decades is not an easy task, but it’s one Stu Clem is willing to take on.

Clem will take the reins of the Pendleton High School girls tennis team come spring, and is excited to get the ball rolling.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.