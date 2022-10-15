PENDLETON — Taking over a program that had the same coach for two decades is not an easy task, but it’s one Stu Clem is willing to take on.
Clem will take the reins of the Pendleton High School girls tennis team come spring, and is excited to get the ball rolling.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Clem said. “I have some of these tennis kids in leadership. I know they are good kids. In Pendleton, we have great kids.”
Clem, 63, replaces Rocky Dillenburg, who stepped down after last season after 19 years.
“Following Rocky will of course be a difficult task,” Clem said. “He was such a great coach for Pendleton in both soccer and tennis.”
Pendleton Athletic Director Mike Somnis is happy to have Clem aboard.
“Stu brings a wealth of experience to the job and we are excited to have him come on during our transition to 4A,” Somnis said.
Clem is no rookie when it comes to tennis.
A 1978 graduate of Walla Walla High School, Clem played football, basketball and tennis for the Blue Devils. And while he went on to play basketball at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, he still kept his tennis skills sharp.
“Our coach wanted us to play tennis in the offseason,” Clem said. “It helps with the footwork.”
Clem also coached boys tennis for two years at Centennial High School in Portland.
“I told Mike that,” he said. “It was a long time ago. My last year was 1996. We had good success. I enjoy coaching tennis.”
Clem’s coaching resume includes a lot more than tennis. He and his family moved to Pendleton in 1999, and he has coached a variety of sports.
“When we first moved here, I was coaching football and basketball,” he said. “I coached my kids all the way through, whether it was youth sports, middle school and high school.”
Clem stepped away from coaching when his daughter Delaney started running at Central Washington University.
“With my daughter running, I was out of here,” he said. “My wife (Suzanne) and I made really good trips out of it. It was our excuse to travel. We traveled around the nation.”
Clem had his first meeting with his team Tuesday, Oct. 11. It was more of a meet-and-greet.
“Most of them know me,” said Clem, who is a social sciences and leadership teacher at Pendleton. “I just wanted to get some feedback from them before we get rolling in a few months.”
The Bucks lost state placer Olivia Corbett to graduation, but return Elsie Zaugg, Ashtyn Larsen, Taybree Walker and other experienced players.
“Those three are our top returning players, according to Rocky,” Clem said. “I hope we get a really good turnout this year.”
Dillenburg has told Clem he will help out when he can. The Bucks also will benefit from junior varsity coach Curran Holdman, who played at Pendleton a few years back, and volunteer Alesha Walker, whose triplets, Taybree, Mackenzie and Rachel, are on the team.
“We are going to be able to help the beginners all the way to the advanced players,” Clem said. “I am excited about that.”
Since it’s been a few years since he’s run an organized practice, Clem joked that he might reach out to his son Carson, a teacher and tennis coach at Armand Larive Middle School in Hermiston.
“I will be relying on him for current drills,” Clem said.
