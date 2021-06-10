STANFIELD — One bad run during the Northwest Region regular season kept Josie Goodrich from possibly winning the barrel racing and all-around titles, but she and her horse Keeper still performed well enough to earn a trip to the College National Finals Rodeo.
Goodrich, who competes for Washington State University, will ride in her first CNFR starting Monday, June 14, in Casper, Wyoming.
“My first rodeo, my horse slipped down and we didn’t get any points,” said Goodrich, a 2020 Hermiston graduate. “Even with that, until the very last weekend, we were leading the barrels. Then we had an off weekend. It’s frustrating.”
Goodrich finished second in the barrels with 981.50 points — 65.5 points out of first. She was third in the all-around standings with 1,359.50 points — 30 points out of second place, and 135.5 out of first.
“I had no idea I was in the top three of the all-around,” said Goodrich, who also competed in breakaway roping. “I made a few good runs on Ruby, my rope horse. Those points helped me out.”
Five members of the Blue Mountain Community College men’s team, and BMCC’s Mackenly Davis in goat tying, join Goodrich at the CNFR.
The Blue Mountain men’s team finished second in the Northwest Region standings, and will send Coy Aldrich in steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping (header); Kaden Greenfield in steer wrestling; Wyatt Vankoll in tie-down roping; Taylor Ott in team roping (heeler); and Calvin Shaffer in saddle bronc riding.
Vankoll won the Northwest Region tie-down title with 766 points, while Aldrich was second in the all-around standings.
Goodrich will compete June 14 and 15 in slack, and again the night of June 16.
“I definitely have high standards this year,” Goodrich said. “I want to make the short-go. Hopefully I do well enough to stay the whole week.”
She has a good partner in Keeper, a 16-year-old gelding.
“He gives me his all every time,” Goodrich said. “He is the greatest horse I could ever ask for.”
Goodrich and her parents, Jodi and Brad, left June 10. Check-in is June 12, but she wants to get there a day early.
“Friday, the barrel racers get a chance to get in the arena, and I definitely want to get him in there,” Goodrich said. “The college finals are indoors, and it’s a small arena. Times will be in the 14s. I’m not going to lie, this whole last winter mom and I were in the south going to rodeos in small arenas to prepare for this.”
The top 12 in each event qualify for the short-go (finals) on June 19.
Goodrich also has her WPRA permit and plans to run the barrels and compete in breakaway roping at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo and the Pendleton Round-Up.
“Hopefully my mom’s horse (Bug) is better and we can rodeo together,” Goodrich said.
BMCC men
Aldrich, a 2020 graduate of Culver High School, is a freshman and headed to his first CNFR.
The big stage won’t be new to Aldrich, who competed four times at the High School National Finals Rodeo. He finished seventh in the nation in team roping his senior year with partner Brayden Schmidt.
Aldrich, a header, will team rope with Dawstin Hoopai of Treasure Valley Community College at the CNFR.
Aldrich finished second in the steer wrestling in the Northwest Region, and was sixth in the tie-down, but he advanced to nationals by placing second in the all-around.
“You get to pick up other events you didn’t qualify in,” he said. “I got to pick up tie-down and team roping. The guy from Treasure Valley is not my regular partner. I needed a heeler, and I had to take the next one available.”
Aldrich will take his team roping horse Mr. T, and his tie-down horse Hondu, to Wyoming. He will borrow teammate Kaden Greenfield’s horse Rev for steer wrestling.
“All three of us (including Jayce Garthwaite of TVCC) in steer wrestling are riding the same horse,” Aldrich said. “That horse is amazing. He won first, second and third in the region.”
Competitors at the CNFR have an opportunity to win a little money, buckles, saddles and bragging rights. Aldrich wants the latter.
“I would give away 10 of my buckles for the opportunity to say I was a national champion,” Aldrich said. “It’s the gold buckle of college rodeo.”
Aldrich, who is riding on his PRCA permit, will compete in Columbia River Circuit rodeos in Union and Eagle, Idaho, on his way to Wyoming.
Greenfield finished third in steer wrestling in the Northwest Region, while Shaffer was second in the saddle bronc.
With five entrants, BMCC coach Blake West believes his team could be in the hunt for a team title.
BMCC women
Davis, who hails from Post Falls, Idaho, finished third in goat tying in the Northwest Region, beating the fourth-place finisher by less than 50 points. The BMCC women’s team missed out on a trip to nationals by 232 points.
“We were third by less than 300 points,” West said. “It was ridiculously close.”
Working within COVID-19 protocols, Davis had to bring her own goat to college to practice on.
The goat escaped the first day she had him, but since then, the little escape artist has done his part in helping Davis reach nationals.
“It was pretty crazy how close things were,” Davis said. “It was a roller coaster all spring, I went from second to third to fifth to second. I’m excited to go. It’s my first time going to nationals. I went in 2019 to watch my boyfriend, but I’m excited to go for myself.”
Davis will ride her horse Bear, a 17-year-old gelding.
“I’ve had him for four years now,” Davis said. “He has been to the college finals a lot of times. He’s veteran, I am not.”
