ST. LOUIS — Sam Colbray (Hermiston), a senior at Iowa State, went 2-2 in the 184-pound weight class at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Colbray opened the tournament with a 2-1 loss to No. 4 seed Parker Keckeisen of University of Northern Iowa. Keckeisen went on to finish third overall.
Colbray dropped into the consolation bracket, where he beat Christopher Weiler of Wisconsin by a 12-4 major decision. Colbray followed with a 7-3 decision over Caleb Hopkins from Campbell University.
Colbray’s stay at the tournament ended with a 9-4 loss to Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State.
Colbray, a 2016 Hermiston graduate, was a four-time Oregon high school state champion for the Bulldogs at 195 pounds.
College football
Kai Quinn (Pendleton) completed 16 of 28 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown to help lead Eastern Oregon University to a 28-0 victory over Carroll College on Saturday, March 20.
Andrew James (Hermiston) had five carries for 49 yards for the Mounties, who have won six consecutive games over the Saints.
Trent Durfey (Umatilla) had two tackles for Carroll College.
College track and field
Oregon State University’s Jazlyn Romero (Hermiston) finished fourth with a throw of 122 feet, 6 inches in a three-team meet Saturday, March 20, with Western Oregon and Humboldt State in Monmouth.
Next up for the Beavers is the Oregon Invitational on April 2-3 in Eugene.
Madison Wilson (Hermiston) placed second in the 100 hurdles for Eastern Washington University on Friday, March 19, at the Whitworth Essential Invite in Spokane, Washington.
Wilson turned in a time of 15.16 seconds, finishing just behind teammate Madelyn Knight (15.13). Wilson also finished fourth in the high jump (5-0 1/4).
Doc Porter (Pendleton) finished second in the 400 meters on March 20, for Central Washington University at the Doris Heritage Track Festival in Seattle. Porter crossed the finish line in 49.82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.