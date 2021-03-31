KANSAS CITY — The NAIA has officially released its list of team and individual qualifiers for the National Cross-Country Championships next weekend. Eastern Oregon University had two individuals make the list.
Heading to the NAIA National Championships next weekend for the Mountaineers will be Travis Running and Michelle Herbes. Both were selected as individual qualifiers following fifth-place finishes at last weekend's Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships.
Herbes, a junior from Union, was able to tie her personal best in a 6K race last week at the CCC Championships. She was fifth in a time of 17 minutes, 47 seconds. She is one of four individual qualifiers out of the CCC on the women's side.
For Running, a junior from Hood River, the CCC Championships was just his second race of the altered 2020-21 season. He was able to finish fifth to lead EOU after having not competed since early November 2020. He ran 24:54 in the 8K race. He is one of two individual representatives out of the CCC on the men's side.
The NAIA National Cross Country Championships will take place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on April 9 and will be live streamed on the NAIA Network.
