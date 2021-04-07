KANSAS CITY — A fourth-quarter collapse cost the Eastern Oregon University one spot in the latest NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 Poll, released on Monday, April 5.
The Mountaineers (2-1, 2-1 Frontier) fell one spot in the rankings back to No. 21 following a home loss to No. 6 College of Idaho on Senior Day.
The Yotes outscored the Mountaineers 21-7 in the final quarter to rally from a 38-28 deficit.
The Mountaineers final game of the regular season will be on the road this weekend in Havre, Montana, against Montana State-Northern. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.