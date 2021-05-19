LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University football team has plenty on which to build next year.
After finishing with a 3-1 overall record and a share of the Frontier Conference title, a first for the program, the Mountaineers had a strong showing in the final edition of the Football FirstDown PlayBook Top-25 Poll.
Eastern came in at No. 21 — and finished less than 10 points from squeezing into the top 20. The Mountaineers finished with 84 points, just behind No. 20 Roosevelt, which tallied 90 points.
EOU wasn’t the only Frontier Conference team in the final Top 25. The College of Idaho finished the season at No. 18, while Carroll College rounded out the trio at No. 22.
Along with picking up a share of the conference crown, the Mountaineers also had multiple all-conference selections, including the offensive player of the year, the defensive player of the year and coach of the year.
Pendleton graduate Kai Quinn was named the offensive player of the year, while Chase Van Wyck was tabbed the defensive player of the year and Head Coach Tim Camp was named the Frontier Conference Coach of the Year.
Along with being the conference players of the year, Van Wyck and Quinn earned AFCA All-American honors for the NAIA. Also garnering All-American honors was offensive lineman PJ Schubert. In all, EOU had a total of 15 All-Frontier Conference selections. Earning the honors on offense was Quinn, Schubert, Tanner Zenke and Luke Thomas. Making the second team on offense were Lesser, Isaiah Thomas and Patrick Collins.
On the defensive side, earning first-team recognition was Van Wyck, Zak Donato and Solo Taylor. Dakota Hibbs was the lone selection for EOU on the second-team list.
Zachary Cahill was a first-team selection at kicker and was a second-team selection at punter. Thomas was a first-team special team selection at both kick returner and punt returner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.