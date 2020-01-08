PENDLETON — Blue Mountain sophomore forward and Pendleton native Wes Persinger may have posted a game-high 23 points, but the Timberwolves still suffered their second Northwest Athletic Loss of the season as they fell to their Treasure Valley visitors 73-60 on Wednesday night.
Craig Mueller made a layup to give the Timberwolves a short lived 4-3 lead with 17:38 to go in the first half, but the Chukars quickly regained control with a five-point run, three of which came from Zach Phillips, to give them a lead that they would hold onto to for the remainder of the half.
Scott Ziegner helped Treasure Valley to an eight-point, 21-13 lead seven minutes later. The Chukars took another eight-point advantage off a 3-pointer from Devaughn Williams with 2:52 left in the half, and the Timberwolves responded with a six-point run that brought them within two points.
The Chukars got two at the line from Dajon Howe just before the buzzer to hold a 32-28 lead at halftime.
Howe opened the second half with a trey to give the Chukars some breathing room, but Persinger scored two free throws in the early minutes of the half to cut Blue Mountain’s deficit to just five points at 37-32.
Williams and Zach Phillips notched a trey each for a 16-point, 66-50 advantage with five minutes left in the game. The Timberwolves fought back with a brief five-point run, but couldn’t do much more to recover. The Chukars squeezed in three more points at the line from Kaden Leslie to end the game and take down the Timberwolves.
Levi Burke followed Presinger in scoring for Blue Mountain (4-11, 0-2 NWAC) with 12 points. Howe led Treasure Valley (8-6, 1-2 NWAC) with 20 points and an 8-for-9 performance at the line. Phillips chipped in 14 points, and Williams 12.
The NWAC East Region’s bottom-ranked Timberwolves will hit the road to Wenatchee Valley on Saturday at 4 p.m.
