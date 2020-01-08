PENDLETON — For the Timberwolves, the opening six minutes of their NWAC East basketball matchup against Treasure Valley foreshadowed the rest of the game to come.
The visiting Chukars took a swift 15-point lead to start the contest, and proceeded to get a game-high 25 points and six 3-pointers from sophomore guard Lilly Kelley, as the Blue Mountain women struggled to recover from their early deficit and fell 63-52 on Wednesday night.
“It was frustrating,” Blue Mountain head coach Adam Driver said. “We came out flat and spotted ‘em 15 points right away. (Treasure Valley) is good. They’re solid. They’re a very well-coached team. They’re big, they’re physical, they have size on us, and they used that to their advantage.”
Hannah Broyles opened scoring for the Chukars (8-4, 2-1 NWAC) less than a minute after the tip with two straight baskets as Treasure Valley took off with a 15-point, six-minute run that kept the Timberwolves down 15-0 to start. The spree was capped off by a trey from Olivia Holt and two more from Kelley.
Blue Mountain managed three baskets before the quarter was up — one at the line from Brooke Wheeler, and two inside from Madi McKrola.
Wheeler cut the Timberwovles’ deficit to just nine points at 18-9 with two free throws early in quarter two, but Kelley gave the Chukars some more distance, scoring 10 of Treasure Valley’s 14 points for the quarter. The Timberwolves were left down 29-15 at the half.
“Our offense just wasn’t working in the first half,” said Wheeler, a sophomore center. “In the second half, we came out stronger. We found those open looks.”
Wheeler posted eight points in the third quarter, and cut the Chukars’ advantage to just nine points with 5:03 left in the quarter. But Treasure Valley promptly responded with a 10-point run, bolstered by three consecutive 3-pointers that kept the Timberwolves down 46-27.
Kelley helped the Chukars to a 20-point, 52-32 advantage with 7:53 left in the final quarter, but the Timberwolves outscored them 21-14 to stay in the game. Jenna Van Steenkist scored Blue Mountain’s only two treys of the night within 20 seconds of each other at 3:55 and 3:35, and Wheeler and Tinacia Christensen each sunk a basket in the final minute to cut the Chukars’ lead to just 11.
“From an X’s and O’s standpoint, we didn’t change anything — just our attitude and effort,” Driver said. “As soon as we picked up our momentum, it changed the game.”
Wheeler led the Timberwolves (2-11, 0-2 NWAC) with 13 points, nine rebounds, four steals, and four blocks. McKrola followed with 12 points and six points.
“We were a little intimidated to start,” Wheeler said, “but once we met their intensity, we were battling with them for the entire second half. It’s not fun to lose and be down like that so early.”
Blue Mountain, ranked at the bottom of the NWAC’s East Region standings, will visit the fourth-ranked Wenatchee Valley Knights on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip-off.
