PENDLETON — Although Blue Mountain Community College fans filled the stands donned in blue, the extra boost of school spirit was not enough to outlast the Walla Walla Warriors.
On Wednesday, the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region’s sixth-ranked Warriors tore away in a 36-26 second half to take down the BMCC men’s basketball team 75-60 in the Timberwolves’ Blue Out Night.
“We didn’t run our offense very well at all,” Blue Mountain head coach Doug Baxter said. “We stayed stagnant. When we ran our offense, we played pretty well. The guys competed and played hard — we just didn’t finish well at the rim.”
The Timberwolves and the Warriors tied twice in the opening three minutes of the contest, but the Warriors were quick to put together an eight-point run that gave them some distance at 13-5 with 16:07 remaining. Blue Mountain freshman guard Logan Liddicoat and sophomore forward Dylan Grogan both put up baskets that pulled their team within five points at 17-12 and 19-14 respectively, and freshman forward Levi Burke cut the Timberwolves’ deficit to just two points at 24-22 with 8:55 left in the half.
A brief five-point Warriors run in the final four minutes kept the game just out of reach as Walla Walla took a 39-34 lead at the half.
The Warriors opened the second half with two back-to-back baskets for a nine point, 43-34 advantage, but Blue Mountain responded with five unanswered points of their own — three of which came from sophomore shooting guard Dede Seme.
Blue Mountain sophomore forward Wes Persinger, a Pendleton native, kept the Timberwolves within five points twice — once with a free throw with 15:32 remaining for a 45-40 game, and again with a basket at 13:38 to trail at 47-42. The Warriors battled back with an eight-point run that spanned just over a minute for a 69-51 advantage with 4:34 left to play. Six of those points came from beyond the arc.
“That’s their game,” Baxter said of the Warriors. “That’s how they play. They want to shoot those 3s. We tried to make some adjustments in the second half.”
Persinger chipped in two more baskets down the stretch in an effort to keep Blue Mountain in the game, but Walla Walla finished things off with three unanswered points at the line to seal the win.
“They’re a great team,” Persinger said. “They got hot in the second half. They kinda broke away with the lead. Before that, it was pretty close. It’s tough to win games like that. We battled. I’m proud of our guys — we worked really hard.”
Persinger and Seme led Blue Mountain (4-16, 0-7 NWAC) with 14 points each. Persinger grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds and went 4-of-7 at the line.
Next up, the Timberwolves host Big Bend on Saturday in a 4 p.m. tip-off.
Women’s basketball
Katie Skramstad posted a game-high 25 points, but even scoring among the top-ranked Walla Walla’s lineup helped the Warriors to an 88-50 victory over the Timberwolves in Northwest Athletic Conference action on Blue Out Night.
Walla Walla held a 46-22 lead at the half and posted a 26-7 third quarter to keep the game well in their control. DeeAnn White led the Warriors with 19 points, while Dakota Patchen followed with 15, and Holly Golenor 14.
Blue Mountain (2-16, 0-7 NWAC) host Big Bend on Saturday at 2 p.m.
