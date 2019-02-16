The Timberwolves held strong in the first half, but after the No. 1 Cardinals went on an 80-43 tear in the second, there was no recovering.
In the end, North Idaho handed the Blue Mountain men a 128-85 loss in Coeur d'Alene to stay unbeaten in Northwest Athletic Conference action.
Dylan Grogan scored three straight points early on to tie things up at 5-5, but the Cardinals went on two eight point runs to keep the game in their control.
Mehki Foreman took matters into his own hands and hit a 3-point jumper with 2:39 left in the half to come within 10 points of North Idaho, and Trent Garza scored from the inside to bring the Timberwolves within just eight.
Five straight points from Foreman and Bryson Pierce brought the score to 46-42 in North Idaho's favor with just 0:07 left, but a bucket from North Idaho's James Carlson gave them a 48-42 halftime advantage.
A 3-pointer from North Idaho's Phillip Malatare helped the Cardinals out to a 20-point lead midway through the final half. Another Cardinals trey from Emmit Taylor broadened that advantage to 31 points with 5:12 left, and an 11-point Cardinals run ensued to seal the game in their favor.
Foreman led the Timberwolves with a game-high 38 points. The Cardinals got 32 points each from Taylor and Nate Pryor.
The bottom-ranked Blue Mountain (2-10, 4-19 NWAC) will host Walla Walla on Wednesday for more conference action.
Women's hoops
The No. 3 North Idaho Cardinals held each Blue Mountain player to 10 points or fewer to turn them away 81-24 on Saturday night.
The Timberwolves got three at the line from Hayden Meyers and Ammarae Broncheau before the Cardinals went on a seven-point run to stay ahead in the first quarter. Brooke Wheeler would put in a jump shot before North Idaho claimed the quarter 16-5.
Wheeler came back in the second quarter to knock down another basket, but it would be the only two points the Timberwolves could muster until the half. Meanwhile, the Cardinals poured in 25 points for a 41-7 halftime advantage.
The Timberwolves finally fought their way into double digits in the fourth quarter with buckets from Wheeler, Meyers, and Olivia Luna, but were still outscored 20-10.
Wheeler led Blue Mountain (3-19, 1-11 NWAC) with seven points and nine rebounds. Meyers and Chloe Morrison each chipped in five.
The Timberwolves will host the No. 4 Walla Walla Warriors on Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
