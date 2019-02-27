Justin Duso knew he wanted to be a catcher since he was 9 years old.
“Ever since I was young, people would ask me, ‘What do you want to do with your life after school?’” Duso said. “And I would always say, ‘I want to play baseball.’”
On Wednesday night, he gathered family, friends, and coaches alike as he inked a deal to take his catching career to the next level, signing with Chemeketa Community College’s baseball team.
Duso, 18, said he met Storm head coach J.J. Mascolo when he played for his summer ball team last year.
“(Chemeketa) seemed like a good fit for me,” Duso said. “And I already have a good relationship with the coach.”
Although Duso didn’t take on his now-signature catching role until a couple years later, he started playing baseball when he was 7 years old.
“I found a passion for it,” he said. “I love the team aspect of it.”
Justin’s father, Dan Duso, coached his Little League teams while he played for the Angels, Pirates, and Padres.
“Other Little League coaches would watch him and tell me that he’s always had a natural talent for it,” Dan said. “He outgrew me pretty quick.”
Duso went on to join the Buckaroo varsity team when he was a sophomore, and he’s lettered all three years since.
“It’s been a great experience,” he said of his time with the Bucks. “I have a big appreciation for all of them. It feels like a family.”
For the 2017-18 season, Duso was named to the second all-conference team as a catcher. In his spare time, he also catches in the bullpen with the freshmen players.
“Those are the kinds of things that show leadership in a player,” said Bucks baseball coach TJ Haguewood. “Justin’s been a leader since day one. He puts his team first. When you’re a catcher, you’re kind of the captain of the defense, and he’s a heck of a catcher. That’s a testament to his previous coaches, and how he plays the game.”
Duso will study biology at Chemeketa before moving onto a four-year university, where he not only hopes to continue his academic career, but his baseball career as well.
“I’m focused on development,” Duso said of his goals for his college baseball career. “I want to work hard and improve my game.”
