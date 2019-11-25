IONE — Tresslyn McCurry’s brief time as a Cardinal won’t soon be forgotten.
The Heppner transfer, who spent her freshman and sophomore year as a middle blocker for the Mustangs, recently capped off her senior year at Ione High School, where she was one of the key players on their roster, averaging 12 kills and four blocks per match. And she’s showing no signs of slowing.
On Monday evening at Ione High School, with family, friends, teammates, and coaches in attendance, McCurry signed a letter of intent to play volleyball with the Blue Mountain Community College Timberwolves for their upcoming 2020-21 season. While there, she will also pursue a degree in accounting.
“It’s close to home,” McCurry, 17, said of her choice to enroll at BMCC. “I’d get to stay closer to family, and I wanted to earn a two-year degree. Accounting runs in the family.”
McCurry’s final and only season as a Cardinal saw her team finish with a 9-10 overall record and 6-6 in the Big Sky League, earning fourth place in the conference standings.
“It was amazing,” she said of her final high school volleyball season. “I love the team, and I love the coaching. For me, it was a different kind of volleyball. Teren (Humphrey, head coach) really knows what he’s doing. He’s kind, funny, and pushes us to our best. He definitely sees the potential in each of us.”
Although the Cardinals didn’t earn a playoff appearance this year, the BSL couldn’t deny McCurry. Earlier this month, she was named the Big Sky League Player of the Year — an honor that McCurry is the first female athlete from Ione to earn.
“She’s always motivated, she always shows up to practice on time, and she’s always ready to go,” coach Humphrey said of McCurry. “She’s a good example for everyone on the team. She’s not a vocal leader, necessarily, but she leads by example. It’s always exciting to go see your athletes do more at a higher level.”
Starting next August, McCurry will begin her training as a Timberwolf. Blue Mountain finished their most recent season ranked at No. 7 of 9 in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s East Region standings. They went 7-28 overall and 4-12 in conference play.
“I went to two of their games (this season). They’re good,” McCurry said of the Timberwolves. “I’m excited to become a better player. It’s always good to play with girls who want to be there. I’m excited to play with them. It’s a whole different level of volleyball.”
