SPOKANE, Wash. — A Pendleton High School graduate was named the Northwest Conference Player of the Year for men’s golf.
Whitworth College’s Reilly Hegarty finished among the top five in five of the six events he played, including a third-place finish at the NWC Spring Classic (April 3-4) and a tie for fourth place at the NWC Fall Classic (March 27-28). He led the Pirates in scoring average (74.09) over 11 rounds of golf this spring.
Hegarty won the Northwest Conference Tournament (April 17-18) with a score of 145, which included a tournament best 66 in the second round.
Hegarty also was a second team All-Conference honoree in 2019.
Lane Maher
Maher (Pendleton) set the College of Idaho record in the 110 hurdles on April 30, with an NAIA qualifying time of 14.68 seconds at the Buc Scoring Invitational in Spokane, Washington. The time broke his own school record of 14.77 set on April 24 at the Raider Invitational in Ashland.
The previous record of 14.87 was set by Brooks Ney in 2016.
Maher, a freshman, also owns the College of Idaho record for the 60-meter indoor hurdles at 8.47.
Maher will run in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships on May 14-15 in La Grande.
Maher owns the 23rd best time in the nation at the NAIA level through May 8.
Bekah Roe
A shortstop for Warner Pacific, Roe (Pilot Rock) and four of her Knights teammates skipped graduation ceremonies to play in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Softball Championship on May 7-8 in Ashland.
The Knights opened with a 3-0 loss to Oregon Tech, beat Corban University 4-2, and ended the tournament with an 8-4 loss to College of Idaho.
In her final at-bat, Roe hit a two-run single against College of Idaho.
For the season, Roe had 16 hits, including four doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs.
Doc Porter
A graduate student at Central Washington University, Porter (Pendleton) finished second in the 400 with a time of 49.44 seconds at the 39th annual Ralph Varnacchia Meet on May 1 in Bellingham, Washington.
Porter also ran the anchor leg on the winning 4x400 relay team that clocked in at 3:24.62. Also on the team were Austin Albertin, Gunner Vallatini and Spencer Solvberg.
Porter will compete at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships on May 14-15 in Portland. He will run the 400, the 4x400 relay, and the 4x100 relay.
Porter’s best time in the 400 meters at CWU is 49.02.
Jansen Edmiston
A fifth-year senior at Lewis-Clark State College, Edmiston (Hermiston) was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team. She was voted to the six-person team out of a field of 35 candidates.
Edmiston has a 3.95 GPA with a double major in business administration and psychology, with a minor in Spanish. She is the fifth Warrior in program history to be named Academic All-District.
The 5-foot-9 guard also was voted a first-team All-Cascade Conference selection after averaging 10.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. She started all 20 games for the Warriors.
