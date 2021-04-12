KANSAS CITY — The NAIA announced its qualifying teams and opening round pairings for the 2020 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship presented by Marriot South Sioux City Riverfront on Monday, April 12.
No. 8-ranked Eastern Oregon University made the final cut and will host an opening-round match, appearing in its seventh consecutive NAIA National Tournament.
The 48-team event will get underway with 24 National Championship Opening Round matches at campus locations on April 17.
The Mountaineers will play host to the University of California, Merced in the opening round. EOU earned an automatic qualifying bid to this year's national tournament after finishing the regular season undefeated at 15-0 overall and going 14-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. Entering the NAIA postseason, EOU currently boasts a 16-1 overall record.
The Bobcats feature an overall record of 7-6 and were 5-6 in California Pacific Conference play. UC Merced made this year's national tournament by winning the 2020 Cal Pac Tournament Championship match over University of Saint Katherine. The Mountaineers and Bobcats will square off April 17 with first serve set for 5 p.m. inside Quinn Coliseum.
The Cascade Collegiate Conference had two other teams reach the national tournament, tournament champion No. 13-ranked Corban and an at-large choice of Bushnell University, making its first appearance in the tournament.
After opening rounds, the action inside the Tyson Events Center starts with two days of pool play April 27-28. The top team in each pool will advance to the elimination bracket on April 29, the semifinals will be played on April 30 and the national champion will be crowned May 1 with the first serve set for 7 p.m. CST on ESPN3.
