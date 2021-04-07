KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team remained No. 8 in the latest NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Poll, released Wednesday, April 7.
Two wins last weekend over Lewis-Clark State propelled the Mountaineers to a perfect regular season at 15-0 overall and an undefeated Cascade Collegiate Conference record at 14-0.
The undefeated season for EOU is the first in program history and the league title is the sixth in program history.
Corban University held on to its No. 13 ranking, while Bushnell University and Oregon Tech each received votes.
Eastern Oregon will enter the Cascade Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host No. 4 seed Bushnell University on Friday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. inside Quinn Coliseum in one of the tournament semifinal games. In the 4 p.m. game, No. 2 seed Corban will battle No. 3 seed Oregon Tech.
