UMATILLA — The Columbia Blues Senior Golf Association at Big River Golf is now accepting new members for the upcoming 2020 season.
Registration is open to those ages 50 or older, and there will be a $90 registration fee per individual. A membership includes entry into seven, 18-hole round events and the associated prize funds.
Any checks should be made payable to Columbia Blues Senior Golf. Members must include their name, address, and phone number. Payments must be received by Feb. 17.
For more information on registration or the upcoming season, please contact the Big River Golf Course Pro Shop at 541-922-3006.
