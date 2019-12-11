UMATILLA — When Stanfield brought the size that Nixyaawii didn't have, the Golden Eagles went outside the paint.
On Thursday afternoon, the 1A defending boys basketball state champs from Nixyaawii met up with the 2A Stanfield Tigers to open the Umatilla-hosted Columbia River Clash tournament. The Golden Eagles hit a combined 12 3-pointers on the way to an efficient 63-41 win over the Tigers in nonleague play to advance in the winner's bracket.
"Stanfield was certainly stronger than us in the paint," Nixyaawii head coach Shane Rivera said. "We need to work on our rebounds against bigger bodies like that. We came in shorthanded, but the kids put in a good effort. They played hard today."
Golden Eagles senior forward Mick Schimmel swiftly put his team out front early in the first quarter, scoring 10 of Nixyaawii's 12 points for the opening eight minutes. He went 3-for-3 at the line and scored seven points before four minutes had gone by.
The Tigers got two points at the line from sophomore guard Jake Hergert early in the quarter, but nearly four more minutes would pass before they were allowed another basket.
Nixyaawii owned the second quarter, allowing just eight points and keeping the Tigers off the board for the opening five minutes and 20 seconds.
Schimmel and junior Tyasin Burns each notched 3s, and junior Moses Moses hit back-to-back baskets to aid in a 12-point run that put Nixyaawii up 24-6.
Stanfield embarked on a seven-point run in the final three minutes, allowing them to pull within 11 points with 1:20 to go.
"Stanfield played aggressive," Schimmel said. "They got good looks at the net and always gave 100%. They helped us see what we needed to work on in our offensive and defensive ends."
Moses and freshman Shane Rivera combined for 14 of the 24 points that Nixyaawii posted in the third quarter. At the buzzer, they were up 52-30.
Stanfield fought back to match the Golden Eagles at 11-11 in the final eight minutes, but Nixyaawii still managed nine of their points from outside the paint. Stanfield senior Mario Sanchez was 4-for-4 at the line, and the Golden Eagles were forced into a 2.5 minute scoring drought, but the game was still well in Nixyaawii's control until the final buzzer.
Schimmel posted a game-best 22 points for the Golden Eagles (2-2). Moses followed with 15, and Rivera 12. They will move forth in the winner's bracket with a 4:30 p.m. Friday matchup against Riverside at Umatilla High School.
"Usually, we're a pretty balanced team," coach Rivera said. "In my opinion, it's hard to beat a really good team with just one or two guys."
Stanfield (2-2) was led by Sanchez with 15 points. Senior Rene Sanchez and junior Josue Hernandez each added six. They will face the Mac-Hi Pioneers at 2:30 p.m. Friday in a consolation round.
"We need to play teams like this right now," Schimmel said of Stanfield. "It helps us early on in the season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.