UMATILLA — The Tigers may not have played the game they wanted to, but it was still enough to remain unbeaten on the season, and advance to the final round of Umatilla's Columbia River Clash.
In a cross-classification nonleague matchup on Friday afternoon, the 2A Stanfield Tigers allowed just one early tie and stayed ahead for the remainder of the contest to hand the 4A Mac-Hi Pioneers their season's first loss at 39-30 in the second round of the Umatilla-hosted basketball tournament.
"We could have played better," said senior shooting guard Nyah Tejeda, who led the Tigers with a game-best nine points. "We played down to their level. We should have played at our own pace. We're a lot faster than them."
After a 2.5-minute dry spell, Tejeda got Stanfield on the board first with a basket and a point at the line for a 3-0 lead. Mac-Hi junior forward Daniela Angel and sophomore guard Darby Rhoads tied the score at 3-3 with 2:58 left in the first quarter, but Stanfield freshman Maggie Sharp answered back with a basket five seconds later, and Tejeda and sophomore Alexis Shelby combined for three points at the line to stay ahead 8-3.
"They played pretty solid defense," Stanfield head coach Daniel Sharp said of the Pioneers. "We kind of manned up and got some better looks going forward."
The Pioneers used a brief four-point run to pull within two points to open the second quarter. They would come within two points twice more before Tejeda hit a jump shot and subsequent free throw to give the Tigers a little distance, and help them to a 21-15 advantage at the half.
"We started looking to our posts more," Tejeda said. "We're going to get better throughout the season, once we get things rolling."
Mac-Hi matched Stanfield in scoring in the third quarter at 7-7, bolstered by three early points from sophomore forward Emma Leber. Sophomore forward Kadence Brown notched the game's only 3-pointer with 6:15 left to play in the fourth quarter, and the Pioneers would pull within five points of a tied game two times, but Stanfield pulled together a critical scoring run in the final two minutes to stay ahead for good.
Senior Savannah Sharp hit three free throws in the last two minutes, and Shelby posted one more basket with 1:05 left to go as the Tigers escaped the Pioneers to advance to the Clash's final round.
"We have a deep team," coach Sharp said. "I feel pretty comfortable putting a bunch of bodies in there. This was a good game for us. (Mac-Hi) forced us to play smart. That helps us."
Sharp and Shelby followed Tejeda in scoring with eight points each. Sharp went 4-for-6 at the line. The Pioneers got seven points from Leber and six from senior center Victoria Garcia.
Stanfield (5-0) will play Faith Bible in the Columbia River Clash's championship round Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Mac-Hi (4-1) will compete for third place against Mac-Hi at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be hosted at Umatilla High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.