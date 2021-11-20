MCMINNVILLE — Heppner finally met its match.
Coquille scored with 2:23 left in the game, and converted the 2-point conversion, to upset the top-ranked Mustangs 8-6 in the 2A state semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Wortman Field at McMinnville High School.
“I thought my kids stepped up and did everything I asked of them,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “This group of kids was great. Great leadership, they were tight, they were committed to each other. It pains me they didn’t get to go all the way. Nothing about the way they played should they hang their heads about. We had a chance to play in this game and have a regular year. The guys last year didn’t get that. We will take it.”
Red Devils coach Davis Thomason said the game was all he expected and more.
“We were playing Heppner — we were expecting a battle and that’s exactly what we got,” Thomason said. “I don’t think we have been in an 8-6 game since 2016. It was 0-0 going into the fourth. That’s what movies are made of.”
The Mustangs (11-1), who had won 29 consecutive games, lost for the first time since Nov. 2, 2018 — a span of 1,114 days. This year’s senior class finished its career with a 36-4 record.
“They really played well together, they love the game and worked hard at it,” Grant said of his players. “It was one of those unfortunate days when we came up short — but not in effort or attitude.”
Coquille (9-1) will play the winner of the Kennedy-Lakeview game in next week’s championship game. It’s the first trip to the title game for the Red Devils since 1970, when they won their only state title.
“I’m a history teacher, and the history of this is not lost on me,” Thomason said. “It’s great for the players and coaches, but even bigger for Coquille. We don’t want to let them down.”
After three scoreless quarters of play, Heppner was the first to find the end zone, moving the ball 65 yards in eight plays, capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Landon Mitchell to Derrick Smith with 5:32 left in the game.
The Mustangs opted to go for the 2-point conversion, but the run by Kason Cimmiyotti was ruled short of the goal line by a couple of inches, leaving them with a 6-0 lead.
“It was a game of inches,” Grant said. “We just fell short on that 2-point conversion.”
Coquille, which had had success moving the ball, but not scoring, finally put the two together on its ensuing drive.
The Mustangs had the Red Devils facing fourth-and-1 from the Heppner 41-yard line. That’s when Gunner Yates broke free for a 34-yard run to put the ball at the Heppner 7. Yates would score on the next play.
The Red Devils also opted to go for the 2-point conversion, and were successful as Brock Willis ran the ball in for an 8-6 lead with 2:23 to play.
With one last drive to score, the Mustangs struggled to move the ball. They looked to have a first down after an 13-yard pass from Mitchell to Cimmiyotti, but the play was nullified by a false start penalty. Two more incomplete passes turned the ball over to the Red Devils with 1:16 to play
“To their credit, they executed and we couldn’t stop them,” Grant said. “It was a tough, tough way to go out.”
Heppner’s defense has been its strength this season, allowing an average of six points a game. The Mustangs still held strong Saturday, despite Coquille’s Yates and Willis, combining for 238 yards.
The Red Devils moved the ball slowly and methodically on their first drive, eating up nearly 10 minutes. The drive moved into the second quarter, where on fourth-and-14 Cimmiyotti intercepted Coquille quarterback Bryce Poston in the end zone.
Heppner lost Jace Coe on the next series. The talented senior, who does a little bit of everything for the Mustangs, injured his knee when he was tackled after a 16-yard run. He did not play the rest of the game.
“We lost Jace early and it was tough without him,” Grant said.
Heppner forced Coquille to turn the ball over on downs on its next possession, and again on its first drive of the third quarter. The Red Devils punted to open the fourth quarter.
“We got behind the chains in the first half and played a lot of defense,” Grant said. “They had some drives that ate up some time, but we stopped them. In the second half, I thought we could open things up. I could have done some things differently.”
Caden George led the Mustangs with 54 yards rushing on nine carries, while Hisler had 39 yards on 12 carries. The Red Devils held Heppner to just 141 yards of offense and seven first downs.
“I thought they defended us OK,” Grant said. “In the first half, we made some mistakes and I made some wrong calls. It threw us off a little bit not having Jace out there.”
Defensively, Blane Mahoney led the Mustangs with 16 tackles, while Cimmiyotti added 13, Conor Brosnan 11, Toby Nation 11 and Hisler nine.
