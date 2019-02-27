Incorrect information about the Heppner girls basketball team's 2018 tournament was in the "Heppner girls back for more playoff action" story on Page B1 of the Feb. 27 edition. The team lost in the quarterfinals to Kennedy and the consolation round to Grant Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.