ECHO — The Echo/Stanfield softball team had four players selected to the Special District 6 softball first team by the league coaches, while Pilot Rock had two.

Weston-McEwen, which finished third in the SD6 standings (8-4, 14-10 overall), had four players named to the second team, while Heppner had two players selected to the second team.

Grant Union’s Drew Williams was named Pitcher of the Year, while teammate Riley Robertson was selected as Player of the Year.

Infielder Taylor Longhorn led the Cougars at the plate, hitting .556, with a slugging percentage of .778. She was 17 of 17 for stolen bases and scored 21 runs.

Catcher Faith McCarty had a batting average of .438 and scored 13 runs. She also was 11 of 11 for stolen bases.

Outfielder Nevaeh Thew hit .308, scored 11 runs and was a perfect 9-for-9 on stolen bases.

Pitcher Zuri Reeser had an ERA of 5.20. She struck out 32 and walked 23. At the plate, she hit .293 and scored 17 runs.

The Cougars finished third in the SD6 standings with a 6-6 record, and finished 14-9 overall.

The Rockets’ first-team players were infielder Natalie Lankford, who hit .428 this season, and outfielder Madison Lunzmann, who hit .400 with an on-base percentage of .625.

Pilot Rock finished 6-6 in league play and 13-11 overall.

Sports writer

Annie Fowler

