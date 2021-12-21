HERMISTON — The Washington State Department of Health announced Friday, Dec. 17, that effectively immediately, all athletes, coaches, team managers and trainers for basketball, wrestling and competitive cheer must complete COVID-19 testing three times per week, regardless of vaccination status.
One test must be conducted at least 24 hours before a contest, and whenever possible, the day of the event.
Previously, the DOH and the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association required athletes to either choose to be vaccinated or be tested twice a week.
While Hermiston High School is an Oregon school, its athletes compete in the WIAA and must follow its protocols.
“Vaccinations, in addition to testing and masking, will help keep our athletes healthy and allow everyone to continue to enjoy sporting events while also limiting the spread of disease,” Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, chief science officer, said in the press release. “Getting a booster will make protection against the omicron variant even stronger. The booster vaccine is now available for everyone 16 years and older.”
Citing concerns after outbreaks linked to wrestling tournaments throughout the state, the Department of Health set its new plan in motion. The DOH said in a press release that an estimated 200 cases are linked to the tournaments. Genomic sequencing recently confirmed at least three cases are omicron.
Hermiston had positive tests within its boys basketball team on Dec. 17, forcing the Bulldogs to forfeit their games against Richland and Southridge.
A mask mandate for fans, coaches and players who are not actively competing, remains in place.
At present, the Oregon School Activities Association has not gotten a mandate from the Department of Health for weekly COVID-19 testing, according to OSAA Assistant Activities Director Kyle Stanley.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.