LINCOLN, Neb. — Team roper Jett Stewart of Heppner, along with partner Brayden Schmidt of Benton City, Washington, finished 28th at the 73rd National High School Finals Rodeo July 18-24 at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Stewart and Schmidt had a time of 6.53 seconds on their first run to win their performance and finish sixth in the go-round, but their second trip out of the chutes did not go as well.
“I caught him, but my partner lost his rope,” said Stewart, who is the header. “It was kind of disappointing, but it happens.”
Stewart and Schmidt will take some time off before going to the Wrangler National Team Roping Championships in September in Billings, Montana.
Blane Mahoney of Heppner finished 40th overall in steer wrestling with a time of 21.74 seconds on two runs.
His first run of 17.39 seconds came with a 10-second penalty for breaking the barrier out of the chute.
He was 4.35 seconds on his second run, winning his performance and placing sixth in the go-round, but his combined time wasn’t enough to reach the finals.
“The second run was pretty good,” Mahoney said. “I didn’t do the math, but without the penalty I might have been close to making the finals.”
In pole bending, Lauryn Riney of Milton-Freewater finished 21st in the average with a time of 42.182 seconds. She also was 65th in barrel racing with a time of 36.875 seconds.
In her first run through the poles, Riney had a time of 21.719 seconds to finish 53rd. On her second run, she was 15th in a time of 20.463.
In barrel racing, Riney’s first run came with a time of 18.595 seconds, good enough to finish 89th. She was 68th on her second run (18.28).
Also in pole bending, Alyson Terry of Hermiston was 65th with a time of 46.033. Terry had a time of 20.268 seconds on her second run to finish ninth, but her first run was not as impressive (111th, 25.765).
