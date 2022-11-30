ECHO — David Cribbs had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals in helping Heppner to a 71-44 victory over Echo on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to open the season.
The Mustangs led 35-17 at the half, and added 21 points in the third quarter to leave no doubt.
“We’ve only had a couple days of practice and sickness has been going through the school,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “I was very pleased with their effort and execution for having minimal practice time. There are things we can get better at.”
Landon Mitchell added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs, while Caden George had 13 points and four assists, Tucker Ashbeck 10 points, and Trevor Nichols nine points and seven rebounds.
“It all started with our defense,” Rosenbalm said. “We were able to get stops and get into transition. There’s still lots for us to improve on. I told them to enjoy this, but don’t be satisfied.”
Mason Murdock led the Cougars with 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Dax Davis added 12 points and four rebounds.
“Murdock and Davis got to us a little bit today,” Rosenbalm said. “Murdock did a good job around the basket.”
GLADSTONE 52, PENDLETON 45 — The Bucks gave the host Gladiators a bit of scare in their season opener.
Pendleton led 26-21 at the half behind 10 points from Gauge Rueber and nine from Carter Cary, but Gladstone went on an 11-4 run in the third quarter to take a 32-20 lead.
“We were up at the half, but they came back in the third, and hit some free throws down the stretch,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “We battled a top 10 school really well. We weren’t supposed to be close, but we gave them a battle. I thought we battled as a team really well.”
In the fourth quarter, Gladstone made 10 of its 11 free throws.
Cohen Daves led the Gladiators with 21 points, while Ben Hoffman added eight.
Rueber and Cary had 15 points each for the Bucks, with Cary scoring all of his points off five 3-pointers.
LA GRANDE 60, UMATILLA 28 — The Tigers held the visiting Vikings scoreless in the first quarter en route to a nonleague victory in the season opener for both teams.
Michael Montez led Umatilla with 12 points, while Kaden Salamanca added seven points, five rebounds and four steals. Marcos Cooper and Davis Raymond each hauled down six rebounds for the Vikings.
Sam Tsiatsos, Logan Williams, Jace Schow and Caden Barret all had nine points for La Grande.
WESTON-MCEWEN 56, RIVERSIDE 44 — With just a couple of days worth of practice under their belt, the TigerScots got off to a hot start and kept the pressure on for a road win over the Pirates.
Less than a week removed from playing in the 2A state football championship game, W-M led 13-5 after the first quarter and 28-18 at the half.
Sophomore Dylan Monaco led W-M with 13 points, while Cameron Reich added 12 points, and Caleb Sprenger 11.
Riverside’s Izaak Mendoza led all scorers with 17 points, while Luke Szasz added 10.
Girls basketball
ECHO 49, HEPPNER 21 — The Cougars opened the game on a 15-4 run and never looked back in handing the Mustangs a nonleague loss to open the season.
Cidney Estes scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter for Echo, while Lily Wallis added 12 points.
Heppner went on an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done.
Hadlee Nation led the Mustangs with eight points, while Zaleta Masterson added five points.
GLADSTONE 65, PENDLETON 31 — Hanne Hopkins poured in 20 points to lead the Gladiators to a road win over the Bucks in the season opener for both teams.
“The girls played hard and kept fighting, but we were undermanned and a little overmatched tonight,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “Had four varsity girls out, so it was tough to make up for that.”
Gladstone led 29-15 at the half, then went on a 20-6 run in the third quarter to pull away for good.
“Gladstone is a really good team,” Foster said. “They made good decisions with the ball and shot it pretty well from the outside.”
Hopkins was a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line on the night. Hailey Monte added 15 points — all off 3-pointers — while Rhyli Grim added 11 points, all coming in the third quarter.
Miranda Medrano led the Bucks with 10 points, while Becca Edmonds added five points.
“Miranda attacked the basket quite a bit and her aggression was good to see,” Foster said. “We’ll get some girls back in the next couple of days and we’ll get after it this weekend.”
RIVERSIDE 45, WESTON-MCEWEN 35 — The Pirates used a 16-4 run in the third quarter to pull away from the TigerScots for a nonleague win in Boardman.
“We saw a lot of good things,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “We have a lot of freshmen this year. I appreciated their hustle. We turned it over a lot — some of it was jitters, and some of it was execution. Apart from the turnovers, we still had a chance to win the game.”
W-M held a 21-15 lead at the half, but five points each by Aleydis Torres and Clarissa Sanchez helped Riverside take control of the game.
Torres led all scorers with 21 points, while Crystal Sanchez added eight points for the Pirates.
“We stopped turning the ball over and our press got some steals,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We have a lot of work to do. Aleydis started off slow, but with her, you have to let her shoot. She got pretty balanced in the second half.”
Dalana Pickard led the TigerScots with 13 points, while Genna Robinson added eight. W-M hurt itself at the free-throw line, going 5 of 20.
