KENNEWICK — The Hermiston boys and girls won the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A cross-country titles Thursday, Oct. 20, at Lawrence Scott Park.

The Hermiston boys placed their top five runners in the top seven to run away with the team title with 21 points. Walla Walla was second with 36 points, while Southridge was third with 81.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.