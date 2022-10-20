The Hermiston boys cross-country team of Robert Bartman (from left), Dillon Herron, Luis Silva Salas, Zack Turner, Pedro Pacheco, Miguel Duron, Kellen Joyce, Jaysen Rodriguez and John Mills won the 3A Mid-Columbia Conference title on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Kennewick.
KENNEWICK — The Hermiston boys and girls won the Mid-Columbia Conference 3A cross-country titles Thursday, Oct. 20, at Lawrence Scott Park.
The Hermiston boys placed their top five runners in the top seven to run away with the team title with 21 points. Walla Walla was second with 36 points, while Southridge was third with 81.
Walla Walla’s Brody Hartley won the individual title with a time of 14:41.74, followed by a quartet of Bulldogs.
John Mills was second with a personal best time of 15:57.22, while Jaysen Rodriguez was third (16:06.04), Miguel Duron fourth (16:08.34), Zack Turner fifth (16:11.83) and Pedro Pacheco seventh (16:21.54).
“When the race started, Brody just took off,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “The Walla Walla boys packed too. They had four guys ahead of our No. 1. Good thing we ran a 5K, our guys were patient, but it still makes you worry when guys are ahead of your guys.”
Rodriguez, who has been Hermiston’s top runner all season, led the pack of Bulldogs, but at the 2-mile mark, Mills was just 5 meters behind. At the 2 1/2-mile mark, Mills passed Rodriguez.
“He had the race of his life,” Blackburn said of Mills. “It just wasn’t Jaysen’s day. They were all packed right there together, which was nice to see. Miguel was way back and passed kids right and left. He said he thought he had another lap left.”
Jackie Garcia led the Hermiston girls with a third-place finish in a time of 19:47.69, helping the Bulldogs to the team title with 31 points.
Walla Walla (49) was second, followed by Kennewick (52) and Southridge (103).
Kennewick’s Morgan Thompson won the race with a person best time of 18:50.60, while Walla Walla’s Emmalyne Jimenez was second (18:59.32).
Also scoring for Hermiston were freshman Nova Hinojosa (5th, 19:54.27), Ashley Treadwell (6th, 19:55.77), Madeline Franke (7th, 19:59.33) and Lily Fields (10th, 20:13.39).
“Jackie finished third for us and our team,” Blackburn said. “She did well. Nova did phenomenal, and Ashley is looking more like her junior self. Madeline is consistent for us, and Lily has fought through some injuries and performed well. It was a good team performance.”
Both teams will run at the District 5/8 Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Walla Walla.
