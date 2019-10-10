HERMISTON — In a cross-country meet that pit 10 area schools against each other, it was Hermiston who emerged the top dogs.
Hermiston, who hosted Thursday's Bulldog Fest at Butte Park, placed three boys and two girls at the top of their respective races, and took first in the team standings, outrunning athletes from Pendleton, Heppner, Weston-McEwen, Walla Walla, Umatilla, Riverside, Nixyaawii, Helix, Pilot Rock, and Condon.
"It was great to see our kids focus on pack running," Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. "To see all of our kids improve — it built confidence. This will help us going back into league — both the guys and girls. It's always fun to see your kids win races."
The 5K course, which wrapped around the Butte, the Good Shepherd hospital and back, was led by Hermiston runners from start to finish. Greg Anderson, a senior, swept the competition, finishing at 17:24.60 — nearly 30 seconds ahead of Bulldogs sophomore Jackson Shaver (17:53.20).
"This is a really good meet," Anderson said. "It's a tune-up. Our guys were all working on negative splits — we wanted to run each mile faster than the last."
Hermiston rounded out the top three with sophomore Jackson Shaver at third (17:54.60). Heppner newcomer Trevor Nichols placed fourth, crossing the finish line at 18:00.70.
"There was some really good competition here," said Nichols, a freshman. "It pushes you. It's hard, but it's nice. Everyone ran hard and pushed each other today."
Sophomore James Thatcher was Pendleton's fastest runner, turning in an 18:14.60-finish for fifth place. Right behind him was Mustangs sophomore Joseph Sherman at 18:18.40. Hermiston placed two more runners in the top 10: freshman Miguel Duron at seventh (18:29.60) and senior Freddy Ibarra at ninth (18:34.60).
"It was great to see Greg running with our No. 2 and 3 guys (Shaver and Springstead)," Blackburn said. "Those two have made great strides."
The Hermiston boys' first-place team finish was earned with 21 points, leaving Pendleton well behind them at second with 63. Walla Walla took third (84), Heppner fourth (97), Riverside fifth (128), and Umatilla sixth (135).
Junior Amanda Nygard led the way in the girls varsity race, breaking away from the group for good just before their first turn around the Butte. She placed first, clocking in at 20:08.60.
"We run here all the time," she said. "I know how to run these hills. It's like our home base."
Sophomore Cydney Sanchez finished behind Nygard at 20:12.50. Heppner sophomore Hailey Heideman finished third at 21:01.40, and junior teammate Madelyn Nichols was fourth at 21:17.80.
The Pendleton girls got their day's fastest run from junior Jordyn Murphy, who placed fifth with a time of 21:27.80.
The Bulldog girls placed first in the team standings with 35 points, followed by Pendleton at 51. Heppner earned third place with 54 points, followed by Helix at 103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.