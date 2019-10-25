RICHLAND, Washington — There’s nothing like a run along the river on a fall day.
Hermiston sophomore Cydney Sanchez finished second in the girls 3A race Thursday at the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships at Leslie Groves Park, while junior Amanda Nygard was fourth in the final event before the regional meet next week in Spokane, Washington.
“I was 10 seconds or so off my PR, but it was still a good race,” said Sanchez, who clocked in at 19 minutes, 42.24 seconds. “It was warm. I’m not used to the heat.”
Kennewick’s Geraldin Correa cruised to victory with a time of 18:46.78 — about 400 meters in front of Sanchez.
“I could see her,” Sanchez said. “She’s good.”
Nygard, whose time of 20:09.40 was about 45 seconds off her PR, said her legs just weren’t there for her during the race.
“My legs are tired,” she said. “I felt like I needed to rolled them out, but I never did. I knew my time wasn’t good. I didn’t even look at the clock.”
The Hermiston girls finished third in the team race behind Kennewick (36) and Kamiakin (44) with 56 points.
Alexia Serna was third (20:54.32) among the Bulldogs, with Julie Joyce fourth (22:11.85) and Ashley Treadwell fifth (22:20.60).
“Alexia beat Kamiakin’s No. 4, which she has never done,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “We have to work on our depth. We bring back all these girls, and we need to get in more training.”
Greg Anderson was the top Hermiston boys runner, finishing 10th behind seven Kamiakin runners and two from Kennewick.
Anderson ran a 17:04.84, more than a minute off his personal best.
“I was a little disappointed in my time, but the goal of the meet was strategy,” Anderson said. “We wanted to finish more together and be one of the top two teams. Kamikain is ranked No. 9 in the nation. Their team is so deep.”
The Kamiakin boys took the top five spots, winning the team title with the minimum of 15 points. Southridge was second with 72, while Hermiston was third with 76.
Kamiakin sophomore Isaac Teeples won the race in a time of 15:53.94, with teammate Stanford Smith right on his heels at 15:55.10.
Rounding out the top five for the Bulldogs were Jackson Shaver (12th, 17:30.23), Logan Springstead (14th, 17:39.12), Pedro Pacheo (18th, 18:04.14) and Adrian Delgado (22nd, 18:17.76).
The MCC/Greater Spokane League District 8 Championships are Nov. 2 at Wandermere Golf Course in Spokane. The top two teams and top 14 runners in each division will advance to the state meet.
