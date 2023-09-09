HERMISTON — With 600 meters left in the race, Hermiston’s Jaysen Rodriguez pulled away from West Valley’s Boden Anderson to win the Runner’s Soul Cross Country Fest with a time of 16 minutes, 24.70 seconds on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Sandstone Middle School.

“These were exciting races,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “Jaysen hasn’t run in awhile, but he was happy with this one.He let the West Valley kids go out first and set a good pace. In the second half, he took control and made a surge.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.