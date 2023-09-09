Hermiston's Jaysen Rodriguez and Boden Anderson, of West Valley, lead the boys 5k run at the Runner's Soul Cross-Country Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Hermiston. Rodriguez won the race in 16:24.70.
Hermiston's Elizabeth Newman smiles midway through the varsity girls 5-kilometer run at the Runner's Soul Cross-Country Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Hermiston. Newman took second with a time of 20:00.03.
HERMISTON — With 600 meters left in the race, Hermiston’s Jaysen Rodriguez pulled away from West Valley’s Boden Anderson to win the Runner’s Soul Cross Country Fest with a time of 16 minutes, 24.70 seconds on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Sandstone Middle School.
“These were exciting races,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “Jaysen hasn’t run in awhile, but he was happy with this one.He let the West Valley kids go out first and set a good pace. In the second half, he took control and made a surge.”
The Hermiston boys finished second in the team standings with 48 points. West Valley won with 39, and Moses Lake was third with 118.
“West Valley is a pretty good team,” Blackburn said. “We beat them at one and two and they beat us at 3-4-5. We just have to get stronger.”
Following Rodriguez across the finish line were teammates John Mills (16:43.11), who was fourth, freshman Gabe Anderson (11th, 17:46.88), Hunter Hansell (16th, 18:11.15) and freshman Jose Juarez (18th, 18:21.43).
“Johnny had a 10 second PR today,” Blackburn said. “Gabe wasn’t too far off one of his older brother’s times in his first 5K. He had a heck of a race. This was Hunter’s first race. Our 3-4-5 kids are new kids. They did awesome.”
Heppner’s Grady Greenwood finished sixth with a time of 16:51.71, with teammate Carson Greenwood 59th (20:15.81).
Khoda Brown led Pendleton, coming in 37th with a time of 19:20.47, while Tanner Prindle was the top Umatilla runner, crossing the finish line in 47th place with a time of 19:41.85.
Sacas Wildbill (54th, 20:10.66) led Nixyaawii, while Tristan Weseman (58th, 20:15.37) was the top Weston McEwen runner.
In the girls race, Hermiston’s Liz Neweman finished second with a time of 20:00.03, just 2 seconds behind West Valley’s Nicole Murdock (19:58.08).
“That girl got away from her with a little bit left,” Blackburn said. “She came back and almost caught her. Liz was just flying at the end. She had a heck of a race.”
The Bulldogs finished second in the teams standings with 58 points. West Valley won the team title with 19 points, while Richland was third with 103.
“We didn’t have the depth that West Valley did,” Blackburn said. “They all went out and raced and did awesome for us. No complaints on my part.”
Also figuring into Hermiston’s scoring were Megan Joyce (11th, 21:02.26), Maggie Meenderinck (15th, 21:29.48), Lillian Fields (16th, 21:33.52), and Sophia Helfer (28th, 22:42.06).
Heppner’s Lily Nichols was the second local runner across the finish line, coming in seventh with a time of 20:50.17. Teammate Arianna Worden was 17th (21:34.63), while Riley Archer was 34th (23:12.79).
EvaLena Lieuallen led Weston-McEwen, placing 65th (26:24.19), while Isabella Estrada led Pendleton, coming in 67th (26:32.48). Mikayla Bird of McLoughlin was 70th (27:56.95) to lead the Pioneers, while Alyssa Bow (87th, 31:52.58) was the top Umatilla runner.
SUN BURN INVITATIONAL — Riverside’s Nathan Hammond led the Pirates with an eighth-place finish in a time of 18:38.79 at South Hill Park in Sunnyside, Washington.
Andrew Garcia of Sunnyside won the race with a time of 17:25.14.
Also running for Riverside were Ethan Beaty (13th, 19:52.13), Eric Pullen (14th, 19:56.04), and Michael Harris (27th, 23:30.91).
In the girls race, Caelyn Pullen finished third overall for Riverside with a time of 26:15.79.
Prosser’s Katharine Hudak won the race with a time of 24:58.93.
