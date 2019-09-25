WALLA WALLA — Amanda Nygard's fifth-place finish boosted the Hermiston girls cross-country team to 128 points for sixth place in the team standings at a Walla Walla-hosted Mid-Columbia Conference meet on Wednesday afternoon.
The junior crossed the finish line at 20:26.33, beating out Richland junior Andijana Fundak at 20:37.58.
Junior Ellie Ernst (22:13.22) and sophomore Alexia Serna (22:18.58) were the next fastest Bulldogs in the race, finishing the 3.1-mile course at 27th and 28th, respectively.
Richland took first in the final team standings with 62 points. Hanford earned second with 76, just ahead of Kennewick at 77. Kamiakin placed fourth with 83, and Walla Walla a distant fifth at 124.
Senior Gregory Anderson placed 14th for the Hermiston boys, clocking in at 17:20.65. Sophomore Jackson Sheaver earned 26th at 18:11.84, and sophomore Logan Springstead placed 29th at 18:23.23. Freshman Pedro Pacheco finished at 35th with a time of 18:37.14.
The Kamiakin boys swept the competition, placing a pair of runners in the top two spots — senior Stanford Smith at first (16:00.14) and sophomore Isaac Teeples at second (16:04.90). The Braves also took first in the team standings with 21 points, well ahead of Walla Walla at 71. Hermiston finished fifth with 135 points, beating out Southridge at sixth place and 162 points.
Up next, the Bulldogs will travel to the 46th Annual Sunfair Invitational in Yakima on Saturday, Oct. 5.
